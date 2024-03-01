What happens to Kelly and Ryan at the end of The Office? Explained

The Office, a popular comedy on NBC, ran for nine seasons. Kelly (Mindy Kaling) and Ryan (B.J. Novak) have one of the most tumultuous and poisonous relationships on the program. Although ridiculous, their erratic relationship was a lot of fun to witness.

Kelly and Ryan had split up when they arrived at the show’s finale episode, and came in separately. Kelly was still seeing her partner, and Ryan was the single parent of a very endearing child. At the wedding reception, the couple reignited their love and took off together, leaving Ryan's baby Drake and Kelly’s partner behind.

Ryan’s and Kelly’s relationship in the office so far

Since Ryan and Kelly have different personalities, their relationship has been strained. They started dating on Valentine's Day Eve 2006. Ryan made several unsuccessful attempts to break up with Kelly and eventually succeeded when he moved to New York to take a new job.

It was reignited when Pam was attending art school in New York and was employed again as a temporary receptionist following her dismissal from Corporate. Since then, Kelly had been dating Darryl, and she made Ryan envious of their relationship. After Pam got back from her trip to New York, Ryan went back to the annex to show Kelly the nook.

A few months later, Ryan returned to work with Michael at his new paper company after leaving Dunder Mifflin and Kelly once again, this time "to go to Thailand." Ryan and Kelly reconciled at some point after Michael, Ryan, and Pam returned to Dunder Mifflin.

In 2011, they announced their marriage on a drunken whim, and they have been together ever since. They are still a pair even though they got divorced after just one week of marriage. In season eight of The Office, Pam introduces Kelly to Ravi, a charming physician. Kelly is last seen in season 9 packing up her winter clothes to travel to Miami with Ravi.

An opportunity to teach at Miami University, in Ohio, has been extended to Ravi. But after Pam persuades Kelly to start seeing Ravi, Kelly decides she is a better fit for him, and the two get engaged. Kelly then decides to go to Ohio after accepting a job offer there and Ryan goes with her.

The Office: Why does Kelly run away with Ryan after being engaged to Ravi?

Kelly met Ryan in The Office again during Dwight Shrute and Angela Martin's wedding, which she and Ravi attended. Ryan had fathered a kid, Drake, with a different lady during their separation; who fled, leaving the child with Ryan. Ryan let the severely allergic baby suck on a strawberry to entice Ravi away from Kelly.

Kelly was so touched to hear of Ryan's deceit that the two took off together, leaving Drake and Ravi behind since Kelly desired a fresh start. It was the final piece of evidence that Ryan and Kelly were worthy of one another.

Kelly and Ryan are miserable with each other in the Office series. The two started dating in season two, but they called it quits after Ryan's promotion to a corporate position in the season three finale. Kelly used extreme measures to get Ryan back, such as pretending to be pregnant and trying to make him envious by dating someone else.

It is hard to say if the final move to flee together might have given the characters a happy ending. But the pair have been together.