What happens to Ruth in Ozark? Character's fate explored

In Ozark, Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) finds Javi Elizondro (Alfonso Herrera), whom she had intended to kill as revenge for the death of her cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) in Chicago and takes his life without hesitation.

Sadly, Javi's mother Camilla finds her and shoots her in cold blood at her lakeside home in the Ozark season 4 finale, which was solely motivated by emotion.

Ozark centres on Patrick Bateman's character Marty Byrde, a financial counsellor who unintentionally got sucked into the criminal underworld and used to launder money for a large Mexican drug cartel.

Marty moves his family to central Missouri to start their illegal business after persuading a cartel lieutenant that the Ozarks are a great area to launder money.

Ozark: Ruth invites her demise

Ruth is a local of the village that Marty meets shortly after arriving in the lakeside neighbourhood.

He quickly learns that she's considerably more capable and educated than the rest of her criminal family. Ruth is hired by Marty to assist with running his enterprises, and during the entire series, she plays a pivotal role in his money-laundering scheme.

Ruth, though, became collateral damage for the Byrdes in Ozark season 4, losing her cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) to Javi (Alfonso Herrera), the nephew of cartel boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis).

Ruth angrily declared after Ozark season 4 episode 1 that she would murder Javi in retaliation for her cousin's death.

However, there are questions about whether she'll follow through when part 2 starts. She appears to be considering her options, and Wyatt wouldn't want her to take this action, according to Three (Carson Holmes).

Additionally, Marty makes an effort to persuade her to stop. He believes that because she doesn't know who Javi is or what his appearance is, she won't be able to murder him, but Charlotte and Jonah provide Ruth with all the knowledge she needs.

Ruth commands Marty, Wendy and Clare to bring Javi inside the building after threatening to send them back to Clare's office.

Wendy entices him with a call and tells Marty that it's always going to happen. Ruth shoots Javi dead as soon as he gets there. She departs, leaving Marty and Wendy to tidy up.

It does, however, eventually come full circle. Ruth shoots Javi to death, but at first, she gets away with it because Navarro says he killed Javi to strengthen his position of authority within the cartel. That, though, is short-lived.

Before going to Clare's office, Javi gave Camila a call. When Camila learns that Navarro did not kill her son, the new cartel boss becomes extremely suspicious.

Camila isn't convinced when the pharmaceutical CEO, Clare, tells her that she wasn't seeing Javi when she queries her about what transpired. Finally, Clare gives in to a particularly terrible threat and tells Camila that Ruth killed her son.

Camila shows up at the (now-demolished) Langmore trailers to face Ruth after Clare caves. Instead of attempting to run away from her destiny, Ruth declares her innocence and challenges Camila to press the trigger if she doesn't shoot right away. After that, Ruth is shot by Camila, who does it as payback for Javi's passing.

The fact that Ruth was in command of the Missouri Belle, had her criminal record completely cleared and had the trailers destroyed to make room for a sizable home with a swimming pool makes it all the more heartbreaking.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE