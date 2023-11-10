Will there be Ozark season 5? Renewal possibilities explored

The popular TV show Ozark has concluded its fourth season, and now people are wondering if there will be an Ozark Season 5. The show is about a man named Marty who initially works as someone who manages people's money, but then he helps questionable individuals hide their money from the police. This lands him in quite a tricky situation, and he ends up having to relocate his family as well.

His family has to be very careful due to the threat from dangerous individuals involved in dr*gs and money laundering. Many people love watching this show and are eager to know what happens next to the Byrde family and if the series will continue. There has unfortunately been no renewal of Ozark Season 5.

Is there any chance of Ozark Season 5? Why was it canceled?

As per reports, there is no chance of an Ozark Season 5. Netflix stated that the fourth season would be the last. The fourth season was split into two parts, and it excitingly ended the story of the Byrde family. Netflix decided to end the series, and Chris Mundy, the showrunner, treated the second part of Season 4 like it was a fifth season. Mundy explained to Netflix:

"But we did four — kind of, five — seasons, 44 episodes. And I want them to feel like a whole, not like they were built to go somewhere else."

Jason Bateman, the actor who played Marty in Ozark, tells The New Indian Express:

"So this half-season really is like a season on its own and it all builds to the finale, I think, everyone has been waiting for."

There is no official confirmation for Ozark Season 5, and the people who made the show seem happy with how it ended after four seasons.

Is Ozark based on a true story?

Ozark is a fictional story, but it is based on real incidents that happen in the world. A journalist named Sam Quinones has spent a long time learning about dr*g cartels. He has written books addressing dr*g problems in America, like the op*oid epidemic and the use of dangerous dr*gs like f*ntanyl and m*th. Quinones told Netflix:

"It's a pretty realistic situation. Frequently, folks in Mexico, particularly higher-ups, are looking for locals to be their conduits for the dope to the local population."

So, even though Ozark is not based on true stories, it sheds light on real-life issues. Even though the narrative isn't entirely factual, it takes ideas from real dr*g cartels. The show portrays a world where it's challenging for the characters to stay safe and alive.

Before Ozark Season 5: How did Season 4 end?

In the last part of Ozark Season 4, important things happen to the Byrde family. They were able to protect themselves from trouble, but it came at a big price. They had to go through the heartbreaking experience of witnessing Ruth's tragic death whom they deeply cared about. Additionally, someone named Mel returned after finding out what happened to Ben.

At the end of the show, the Byrde family, Wendy and Marty, didn't die or go to jail. Instead, their son Jonah made a big decision that affected his future. Some people liked how the show ended, while some weren't pleased, but it made a big impression. The episode received mixed reviews and received a rating of 6.7 out of 10.

Final thoughts

Ozark is a really exciting TV show that tells a great story and has a really good cast of actors. People like it, and it has made a big impact on the television industry. Even though there won't be an Ozark Season 5, the show remains really popular among viewers.

Watch all four seasons of Ozark on Netflix.