Ferry: The Series season 2: Everything we know so far

Fans of the popular Netflix series are currently awaiting news about Ferry: The Series season 2 being greenlit. The streaming service is likely gathering and analyzing viewership data before making a decision about the show's future.

However, the fact that the series has not been renewed for season 2 as of this writing could be because of the show's narrative arc. Additionally, Ferry: The Series serves as a prequel to the 2021 film Ferry and might have already told the complete story that the creators had intended.

The series sheds light on the backstory of the character Ferry Bouman and connects to the 2019 series Undercover. Ferry: The Series unfolds in North Brabant, Netherlands, during the 1980s and was initially presented as a miniseries designed to link the events of Ferry and Undercover.

The show, which is also a prequel to Ferry, portrays the titular character's rise in the drug world, marked by fierce gang rivalries and fragile alliances. In the movie, Ferry juggles between his loyalty to his family and friends with his criminal life, often finding it challenging to distinguish between right and wrong. His journey features violent clashes and tender moments as he confronts the impact of his decisions and the tangled web of his relationships.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the show.

If renewed, Ferry: The Series season 2 could possibly shed light on new facets of Bouman's character

Exploring the possibility of Ferry: The Series season 2 (Image via Netflix)

The first season of the show effectively concludes all the plotlines. In it, fans see Ferry settling his conflict with Marco by taking him out and marrying Danielle. Although Ricardo remains willing to work with him, Ferry now holds more power.

The series also includes the ongoing storyline of the police pursuing Ferry and to know what happens next, fans can watch Undercover on Netflix. Essentially, there are no loose ends for a possible Ferry: The Series season 2 to address.

However, if the show is renewed for another season, it could explore Ferry's life post-series.

If renewed, Ferry: The Series season 2 could reveal new facets of his character and introduce conflicts that challenge his empire and relationships. However, the decision primarily hinges on creative potential and viewer interest.

A recap of Ferry: The Series season 1

All aboutFerry: The Series season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Ferry: The Series season 1 focuses on the life of Ferry Bouman, a drug lord's loyal henchman. His life takes a turn when he falls in love, leading him to fail a murder assignment. This love drives Ferry to betray his boss, which sets off a series of events leading to his boss' death and Ferry's rise to power in Brabant.

The story progresses as Ferry strives to build a drug empire under the watchful eyes of the police. He proposes to his girlfriend, Daan, who knows nothing about his illicit life. Furthermore, his ambitions grow when he partners with a biker gang to make ecstasy, enlisting the help of Daan's brother and others.

Ferry's journey through the drug world intertwines with personal milestones, like Daan's pregnancy, fueling his drive for success. But when Arie Tack, the drug lord, exits prison and uncovers Ferry's schemes, tension mounts. In a bold move, Ferry steals from Tack's drug mill to gather resources for his pill production.

The plot thickens with new characters like Marco, a beauty brand owner, whose life tragically intertwines with Ferry's drug dealings. Ferry's dark side emerges as he eliminates anyone, including his friend Marco, who threatens his empire or his life with Daan.

In the face of chaos, Daan sticks by Ferry's side, even after discovering his violent history. The series concludes with Ferry dodging jail time because of Daan's alibi. They then tie the knot, embarking on a new life together.

All in all, while the series ties up all its loose ends, the door to Ferry's world remains ajar, offering a sliver of possibility for Ferry: The Series season 2. Should Netflix decide to renew the series for another season, it would delve into uncharted territory, expanding beyond the original narrative.

Ferry: The Series is currently available to watch on Netflix.