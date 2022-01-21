What is Havana Syndrome? Causes, symptoms and treatment explored amid "foreign conspiracy" claims

According to The New York Times' report published on January 20, 2022, the CIA has debunked most of the Havana Syndrome cases. The report claimed that the intelligence agency found that most cases of the mysterious condition affecting US diplomats were not the work of foreign entities.

Last year, CIA Director William Burns spoke to National Public Radio and stated that there had been a couple of hundred cases of the mysterious illness globally. It was later reported that more than 200 U.S. officials and their families had been affected since the cases first grabbed attention in 2016.

While most of the cases had explainable causes other than the influence of foreign powers, around two dozen instances remain unexplainable. The New York Times report suggests this is what the CIA is now focused on.

What is known about the Havana Syndrome?

The mystery syndrome gained media attention in 2016 after U.S. and Canadian employees at their respective embassies in Havana, Cuba, reported experiencing sudden medical symptoms. These included lightheadedness, migraines, a certain extent of amnesia, and more. A year later, a multitude of similar cases popped up in several locations including China, Europe, and even the U.S.

Number of cases reported

The exact number of cases reported by U.S. officials who have suffered from these symptoms were not disclosed by the CIA. However, it has been reported that thousands of such cases were investigated and found to have explainable causes.

In September last year, Burns traveled to India with multiple CIA personnel, one of whom had symptoms consistent with Havana Syndrome. The affected individual had to receive medical attention to mitigate the symptoms.

Treatment

Since the source of the symptom-inducing illness is unknown, not much can be medically done to cure the syndrome as of now. Furthermore, the symptoms and their severity are not consistent amongst affected individuals. This makes it difficult to provide specific treatments. The only medical options available for the mystery illness include treating individual symptoms such as migraines, lightheadedness, and others.

What were the potential causes of the unexplained Havana Syndrome cases?

The most popular theory behind the syndrome is that microwave beams target US officials who have suffered from the symptoms. In 2018, a study by Douglas Smith and his team at the University of Pennsylvania claimed that a targeted pulse of radio-frequency energy might be a probable cause. This resulted in media and public speculation of Russia using microwaves to attack such individuals, following their alleged history of using similar technology during the Cold War.

Other theories include Global Affairs Canada's study, which claimed that a neurotoxic pesticide from anti-Zika mosquito sprays might have caused the effects. Meanwhile, the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit claimed it was caused by a "mass psychogenic illness."

As of now, the symptoms of the mysterious Havana Syndrome do not seem to have fatal effects, with most of the affected individuals being alive without any grave medical issues.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee