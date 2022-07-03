What did Heather Auman do? North Carolina woman charged with murder after claiming that firefighter husband died by suicide 

Heather Auman, wife of a North Carolina firefighter, has been charged with first-degree murder after she claimed her husband killed himself, as reported by authorities.

According to a statement from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Heather Auman was arrested on June 29 for allegedly killing her husband, Mishael James “MJ” Auman, 37.

According to reports, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived at their home in Seagrove on June 25 after receiving a 911 call "regarding an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound."

There, they found Mishael Auman alive but unconscious. Emergency personnel rushed him to a local hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

On a call with the 911 operator, Heather stated:

"My husband shot himself. Hurry, he needs help. We were just fussing. He told me he couldn’t do it anymore and he pulled out his gun. He’s got a pulse but, he’s not responding whatsoever."

Reportedly, Heather Auman tried to pass the murder off as a suicide.

Heather Auman's motive for murder remains unknown

Following the incident, both Heather and her neighbor made separate calls to 911. Over the call, the neighbor stated that Mishael shot himself and requested an ambulance immediately.

Speaking to the 911 operator, the neighbor, identified as Sabrena Therron, said:

"I came outside and I saw his son just screaming. I asked him what was wrong and he told me that his dad shot himself."

Mourning the death of one of their own, the Seagrove Rural Volunteer Fire Department issued a statement calling it "a devastating blow" to the County's fire department.

In a statement, the department said:

"MJ's infectious smile, outgoing personality, and willingness to serve others will forever be missed throughout our county's fire service. Our thoughts and prayers are with MJ's family and friends during this time of loss."

Authorities said Mishael was "employed full-time with the City of Asheboro and was a longtime firefighter in Randolph County." Plus, he was also an active volunteer with the Seagrove Fire Department.

Melissa Bunker, who lived next to Mishael for years, told FOX8 about how kind and helpful he was.

Remembering him fondly, she also recalled how Mishael helped her when she fell off a washing machine once. She maintained that the allegations surrounding his death were truly shocking.

Referring to the crime, Bunker said:

"Absolutely astounding. We don’t expect this in a small town. Absolutely it’s a loss for our community. He was a great first responder. He was a great firefighter."

While an investigation is underway, a motive for the murder has still not been identified. Heather Auman was arrested from her Seagrove residence. An investigation into the firefighter’s death led to an arrest warrant being issued for her.

Heather Auman has been detained at the Randolph County Detention Center without bond and is expected to appear in district court on July 1, 2022.

