What is the 'How bad is your Spotify' test? How to play the viral game revealed

Netizens are getting their music habits judged through a game called 'How Bad is your Spotify.'

The project, called 'How Bad is Your Streaming Music?', is an endeavor by the digital publication website, Pudding, which looks into one's streaming habits with the help of an AI that rates your musical tastes.

To play the viral game, one can quickly search 'How Bad is Your Streaming Music?' on their internet browser. The platform will ask one to log into their Spotify or Apple Music account to go through the playlists. Its pretty simple here on out, the AI asks you some basic questions and then you just have to wait for your results.

How bad is your Spotify: Test, AI, and more

The AI will browse through your music and prompt questions like, "Do you really listen to (song name) by (artist name)?" or make sarcastic statements like "Finding a lot of (artist name)... Like...alot," or "oh great another (artist name) stan..." (stan is internet slang for being an overzealous fan).

At the end of this, the AI generates a full report including which tracks you listen to "too much" or which artists you stan to an "uncomfortable extent." The sarcastic comments don't end there - the report also includes notes on what type of bad music taste one has, including how basic one's music tastes.

Through one of the prompts, users can question the validity of the AI, to which the bot has a snarky response,

"I've been trained on a corpus of over two million indicators of objectively good music, including Pitchfork reviews, record store recommendations, and subreddits you've never heard of."

However, it is not clear what the software classifies as good or bad music. The trend caught online like wildfire, with many users posting their results on Twitter. Here are some of the results:

This is not the first time that Spotify playlists are being analyzed

It is a known fact that internet users are obsessed with their Spotify accounts. To that end, many have tried creating color palettes, pie charts, and even icebergs based on their listening choices.

Color Palettes: Another external website that analysis one's listening habits for the last six months to generate a personalized color palette. Additionally, the program also generates a beautiful image based on the same color palette from Google's Art and Culture database. Pie Charts: A third-party feature that creates a pie chart based on the genre of ones the tracks they habitually listen to. Icebergs: As the name suggests, this app collects data on one's top 50 artists (short-term, medium-term, and long-term) and organizes it into an iceberg. More popular artists appear at the top and more obscure ones at the bottom.

Additionally, Spotify has an in-house feature, Wrapped, which collects data on all year around music and podcasts both individually and around the world and presents it to users in the form of a top 10 list.

The feature also lets users compare their results with their friends. A new component was added last year which allowed listeners to" visualize their audio aura based on the top two music moods."

