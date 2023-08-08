What is Hulu’s Sound of the Police all about? Release date, plot, and more

Sound of the Police is a new documentary by award-winning director Stanley Nelson. Co-directed by Valerie Scoon, it is set to premiere exclusively on Hulu this Friday, August 11, 2023.

Nelson is regarded as a premier documentary filmmaker of contemporary times. His feature-length documentaries combine compelling narratives with rich and deeply researched historical detail.

A film like Sound of the Police has the potential to shine new light on both familiar and under-explored aspects of the American past. The documentary is reportedly taking a deep look into the fragile relationship between American law enforcement and African Americans.

Here is what the director had to say about his upcoming documentary in an interview:

"This film couldn’t be more timely, but it also closely connects to much of the history that I’ve explored in my past work — from the Civil War-era slave patrols, the advent of Jim Crow at the turn of the century, the uprisings against police brutality in the latter half of the 20th century to the many acts of police violence against African Americans that we’ve witnessed in the media in recent times.

"We’re thrilled to partner with ABC News Studios on this important project and look forward to sharing and discussing the film with audiences."

Emmy-award-winning and Oscar-nominated Stanley Nelson has been very successful in bringing African-American issues to light. His latest offering promises a lot, owing to his earlier success.

Sound of the Police - Exploring the plot

The Sound of the Police trailer is bold and unabashed, much like the narrative style of Stanley Nelson.

Famous hip-hop track Sound of da Police by KRS-One rings in the background at one point in the trailer. It can be deduced that the name of the documentary is derived from the famous anti-establishment track.

Per the director and what the trailer suggests, Sound of the Police will cover everything, from the beginnings of the first police forces in the South to the mob violence that broke out against African Americans in the North after the great migration. It will even cover recent high-profile cases forever etched in America's collective conscience.

More about Hulu's Sound of the Police

Stanley Nelson @StanleyNelson1 Thank you @BlackStarFest for hosting a special preview screening of my new film ‘Sound of the Police,’ with co-director Valerie Scoon, and thank you to the audience for your enthusiasm for the film. Stream ‘Sound of the Police’ beginning Friday, August 11, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/LxqhiXB4F6

ABC Studios is behind the production of the feature-length documentary. Head of ABC News Studio, Mike Kelly, made the following statement about it:

"It is an honor for ABC News Studios to be working with incredible storytellers Stanley Nelson and Valerie Scoon. They have an unparalleled ability to detail the lives of Black Americans as they do so thoughtfully in their examination of the complex relationship with law enforcement in Sound of the Police"

The upcoming documentary on Hulu is set to touch upon one of the most pressing issues in America. Make sure that you do not miss out on it when it premieres on August 11, 2023, on Hulu.