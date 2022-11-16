What is the "I wanna kill my mum" trend on TikTok? Origin of viral audio explained

A new TikTok audio, "I wanna kill my mum," has been making the rounds on the social media platform since October 2022.

The audio is taken from a YouTube video posted by the vlog channel @DuBFamily. Captioned Woo Wop Acts Emo Front Of Everyone..., the video shows social media child star Woo Wop and his father, DuB Bridge, pranking their family.

Woo Wop is seen dressed in red and black with a beanie and silver chains, acting and screaming like an emo rapper at a family dinner. The video features some hilarious voice and dialog exchanges between the father-son duo.

Around the 1:30 mark, Wooo Wop starts singing, "I wanna kill my mom. I wanna kill my dad. I wanna kill my grandma," in a gruff voice. This leaves the family shocked, and they respond with, "You've got to chill bro, relax."

TikTok users soon started using the audio clip to express their childhood resentments, and all the times when (as children) they wanted to "kill" their parents because they were stopped from doing something.

Internet uses witty humor and jumps on the "I wanna kill my mum" trend

Aashna🤍 @Aashna_121 The i wanna kill my mum tiktok needs to get out of my head The i wanna kill my mum tiktok needs to get out of my head😭😭😭😭

The song went viral on TikTok when user @ongodiswearfr posted an edited clip of the YouTube video, with the caption: Woo Wop is a menace. The post has over 27 million views and over 4 million likes.

Ever since the track's TikTok debut, netizens have started using the "I wanna kill my mum" sound for some hilarious situations and skits on TikTok from their childhood.

Some went ahead and described specific events from their childhood. One user, @itsmollyesther spoke of going to book fairs during school sans money, stating, "When my parents sent me to the Scholastic book fair cashless," with the "I wanna kill my mum" sound playing in the background.

Here are some of the funniest clips on the social media platform:

Some users even used the sound in videos showing their pet's point of view. Here are some of the best pet versions of "I wanna kill my mum" videos out there:

Who is Woo Wop from the DuB Family

DuB Family is a 2017 YouTube channel run by DuB Bridge. The family includes siblings, cousins, parents, and children in various comedy vlogs, pranks, challenges, and food-related videos. The channel has more than 1.2 million subscribers.

Woo Wop has made frequent appearances in Dub Family videos. He has appeared many times with his uncle, YouTube superstar Darryl Granberry or @PointiacMadeDDG, and beauty guru Kennedy Cymone.

The "I wanna kill my mum" trend has gone viral since October and doesn't seem like it will slow down anytime soon.

