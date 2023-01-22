What inspired Olivia Lewis to work in the medical field? Meet The Bachelor 2023 contestant

The Bachelor season 27 will feature 30 women as they try to woo the latest star cast member of the franchise, Zach Shallcross, who first appeared in The Bachelorette season 19 but abruptly left when he realized his connection wasn’t going anywhere.

One of the women set to appear on the show is Olivia Lewis, a patient care technician whose dream is to become a physician assistant and help more people. She is passionate about the environment and yells at people who litter. Her desire to help people was inspired by watching ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

The Bachelor season 27 is set to premiere on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Meet Olivia Lewis ahead of her appearance on The Bachelor

In 2015, Olivia Lewis was one of 25 Churchville-Chili High School students who had been named to the Urban League of Rochester’s Salute to Black Scholars Early Recognition Program.

She is a graduate of the University of Buffalo ASA, a basketball player, and works full-time in healthcare. She also ran track while she was in college.

The Bachelor season 27 cast member has traveled to almost every state in America, her Instagram stands at 2,838 followers and often features her trips and travels. She has highlights dedicated to her time in Florida, Turks and Caicos, and Los Angeles.

ABC stated about the upcoming cast member:

"For Olivia L., basketball has always come easy. The one game she's yet to win is Oliva vs. True Love, and this baller is here to find her teammate for LIFE! While basketball was her first love, she's built a life outside of her sport, working full-time in healthcare, and has her dreams set on helping others as a physician assistant."

Joining her in season 27 are 29 other women including Aly, Anastasia, Ariel, Bailey, Becca, Brianna, Brooklyn, Cara, Cat, Charity, Christina, Davia, Gabi, Genevie, Greer, Holland, Jess, Kaity, Katherine, Kimberly, Kylee, Lekha, Madison, Mercedes, Olivia M., Sonia, Vanessa, Victoria J., and Viktoria E.

Meet Zach Shallcross

The main cast member for season 27 is Zach Shallcross, who previously gained fame for being on Gabbi and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette. He abruptly left the previous show as he realized that there was no future with Rachel.

His appearance on season 27 was announced by host Jesse Palmer during the live season finale of season 19. Zach is looking for a wife and is inspired to find love like what his parents have. They have been married for 30 years and have set an example for their son.

His ABC bio states:

"An endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross stole Bachelor Nation's heart on season 19 of "The Bachelorette" with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. Audiences saw Shallcross put himself and his desire to meet "the one" first when he made his emotional exit, opening the door for his "person" to walk through."

Tune in on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET to see what happens when the upcoming season premieres.

