What are invasive hammerhead worms? Experts warn against toxic wriggler found near D.C. area

Invasive hammerhead worms are reportedly on the rise in Washington D.C. The worm, which prefers the heat, is not fatal, although contact with it is not advisable for humans or pets. In humans, it can cause rashes on touch and if consumed by a pet, it may cause sickness and even paralysis and death.

The concern for humans and pets stems from the invasive hammerhead worms' secretion of a neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin, which causes interference between nerve signals and muscles, resulting in paralysis and death.

Invasive hammerhead worms are invasive species (Image via Facebook/Deep Six Pest Control)

D.C is not really the first region in the U.S. that the worm has crawled into. A few months back, the worm was reportedly seen in Texas. The increase in the population of such worms can be attributed to the rise in heat levels, as the hammerheads prefer warmth.

The worms hail from Southeast Asia, and are accustomed to the hot climates. They were first spotted in the U.S. back in the 1900s, allegedly getting transported to the country via plant shipments.

The Invasive hammerhead worms also negatively impact the soil

The Invasive hammerhead worms are terrestrial flatworms that get their name from the half-moon shape of their head, which resembles a hammer. Sometimes they are also called shovel-headed garden worms. They also have a unique black strip down their body.

Contrary to having any benefits of their own, such worms may greatly affect agriculture due to being a threat to the earthworms, which are crucial in nourishing the soil.

Speaking about the worms to WTOP News, Professor Michael Raupp of the University of Maryland deemed them "killers," saying:

"They're predators. They hunt our beneficial earthworms they also eat snails and slugs. This can upset the natural ecology of our forest and our natural ecosystems."

How to get rid of the worms?

It is recommended to kill the worms on sight.

However, using a shovel to cut the worms into pieces is not advisable as the worms contain both male and female reproductive parts, and thereby reproduce by splitting into two. Cutting the worm, therefore, may cause it to multiply.

Sprinkling salt is the best way to deal with the invasive hammerhead worms (Image via Facebook/Deep Six Pest Control)

The most effective way to kill them is by sprinkling a lethal dosage of salt or vinegar. Experts recommended sprinkling salt, putting on gloves, freezing or bleaching them, and sealing them in a zip lock sprinkled with salt before disposing of them.