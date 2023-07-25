Ethel Cain Fall 2023 tour: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Ethel Cain has announced a new tour, titled Blood Stained Blood US tour. It is scheduled to take place from October 3, 2023, to October 23, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA. The tour will be preceded by the singer's tour with Boygenius in Europe.

The singer announced the new tour, which is the last leg of her tour to support her debut album, via a post on her official Facebook page:

The general tickets will be available from July 28, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of the tour (https://www.daughtersofcain.com/tour).

Ethel Cain to bring 9Million, Skullcrusher, and more on tour

Ethel Cain is supporting her music with two back-to-back tours this year. The singer will be embarking on a European tour in support of Boygenius, which is scheduled to end on September 3, 2023, with a show in Ireland.

The European tour will be followed by the North American tour just announced. Joining Ethel Cain on tour will be 9Million, Midwife, Wulven, Skullcrusher, and King Woman.

The full list of dates and venues for Ethel Cain's tour is given below:

August 5, 2023 – San Diego, California at Bleached Festival

August 6, 2023 – San Diego, California at Bleached Festival

August 11, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Outside Lands

August 13, 2023 – Seattle, Washington at Day In Day Out Festival

August 18, 2023 – Hasselt, Belgium at Pukkelpop Festival

August 20, 2023 – London, UK at Gunnersbury Park

August 22, 2023 – Halifax, UK at The Piece Hall

August 23, 2023 – Halifax, UK at The Piece Hall

August 25, 2023 – Leeds, UK at Leeds Festival

August 26, 2023 – Paris, France at Rock en Seine

August 27, 2023 – Reading, UK at Reading Festival

August 29, 2023 – Glasgow, UK at SWG3 Galvanizers

August 30, 2023 – Manchester, UK at New Century

August 31, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal at MEO Kalorama Festival

September 2, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal at MEO Kalorama Festival

September 2, 2023 – Málaga, Spain at Cala Mijas Festival

September 3, 2023 – Stradbally, Ireland at Electric Picnic

September 29, 2023 – Columbia, Missouri at Treeline Music Fest

October 1, 2023 – Washington, DC at All Things Go Festival

October 3, 2023 – Burlington, Vermouth at Higher Ground

October 4, 2023 – Portland, Maine at State Theatre

October 5, 2023 – Hudson, New York at Basilica Hudson

October 7, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at The Andy Warhol Museum

October 9, 2023 – Omaha, Nebraska at Slowdown

October 11, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Toulouse Theatre

October 14, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 20, 2023 – Big Sur, California at Henry Miller Library

October 23, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Castro Theatre

Ethel Cain's new tour comes just months after her brief illness in Australia, where she fainted while performing at the Sydney Opera House as part of Vivid Live on June 3, 2023.