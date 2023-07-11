Davido Timeless Europe tour 2023-24: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Davido has announced a new tour, titled Timeless Europe Tour, which is scheduled to be held in venues across Europe from September 13, 2023, to January 31, 2024. The tour is in support of the singer-songwriter's fourth studio album Timeless.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature shows in various cities including London, Paris, and Berlin via a post on his official Instagram page:

Tickets will be available from July 14, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be availed via the singer's official website.

Davido building momentum for album with a tour

Davido released his fourth and latest studio album, Timeless, on March 31, 2023. The album so far has been the singer's most successful album, peaking as a chart-topper on the Nigerian album chart. The album also peaked at number 10 on the UK album chart, the second Nigerian album to ever do so.

The album also reached number 32 on the Canadian album chart, number 37 on the Billboard 200 album chart, number 40 on the Irish album chart and number 88 on the Dutch album chart.

In support of the album, Davido is embarking on a European tour, which will be paused in the middle for the singer's performance at two festivals: the Promiseland Festival in Australia and A.W.A.Y festival in the US.

The full list of dates and venues for the Davido European tour is given below:

September 13, 2023 - Manchester, UK at Vic Warehouse

September 15, 2023 - Berlin, Germany at Columbiahalle

September 17, 2023 - Dusseldorf, Germany at Mitsibushi Eletric Halle

September 21, 2023 - Copenhagen, Denmark at Forum Black Box

September 23, 2023 - Stockholm, Sweden at Banankompaniet

January 28, 2024 - London, UK at O2 Arena

January 31, 2023 - Paris, France at Accor Arena

Tracing Davido and his music career

David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, was born on November 21, 1992, in Atlanta, Georgia and began experimenting with music while attending Oakwood University in Alabama.

The singer released his debut studio album, Omo Baba Olowo, on July 17, 2012. The album was received with negative reviews, with criticisms labelled at the album's songwriting and lyrical content.

Davido persisted in the face of such criticism and released his debut EP, Son of Mercy, four years later on October 21, 2016. The EP peaked at number 4 on the Billboard World Album charts.

Following the success of his debut EP, the singer released his second studio album, A Good Time, on November 22, 2019. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Vibe, the singer elaborated on the album's musicality, stating:

"It’s an album for everybody, I’ll say. I feel like everybody will have at least three songs they love in different genres. It’s going to be 13 songs. Well, I’ll probably have Fall and If on there, so it’s really like 11 new songs."

Davido continued:

"But yeah, it’s going to be an album for everybody. Trust me. Every type of song is going to be on there. Predominantly afrobeats-infused, of course. Mainly my producers and a lot of your [American] producers, too. With features, me and Chris got a second record."

The second album was a chart success, peaking at number 6 on the Billboard World Album Chart as well as at number 7 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Chart.

