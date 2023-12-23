What is Jacob Elordi Sun's sign? Age, height, relationship, and more explored 

Jacob Elordi has become a well-known actor in recent films and television shows. With the sun sign of Cancer, Elordi began his career in Australia before finding success on Ne­tflix and HBO. His portrayal­ of Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth movies and Nate Jacobs on Euphoria has garnered him widespread acclaim.

Standing six feet and four inches tall, Elordi's height adds to the presence he brings to each character. Even in his brief journey so far in the entertainment industry, Elordi's impressive roles demonstrate a level of versatility and seriousness as an actor.

His personal life, and especially his relationships, have intrigued fans and media alike behind the scenes. Owing to a career that is still on the ascent, Elordi's narrative also traces his development from obscurity into an icon in the entertainment world.

What is Jacob Elordi's sun sign and age as of December 2023?

Jacob Elordi, a native of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, was born on June 26, 1997. Currently, he is 26 years old. His sun sign is Cancer. He is the son of John and Melissa Elordi. His father came to Australia when he was still a child from Spain, where he originally hails from the Basque Country.

His father came to Spain from the Basque Country at an early age. He has three older sisters and went to Roman Catholic secondary schools in Melbourne and Brisbane. Jacob's early career included a role in Pirates of the Caribbean. He rose to fame playing a leading role in the film Dead Men Tell No Tales.

In 2018, he portrayed the role of Noah in The Kissing Booth on Netflix. In addition, he gained attention for his role in HBO's Euphoria, and his career has been expanding along with film roles and as a brand ambassador for TAG Heuer.

What is Jacob Elordi's height?

Jacob Elordi is 6 feet and 5 inches (195.6 cm) tall. He has appeared in famous movies such as Priscilla, Saltburn, The Mortuary Collection as well as the popular television show. Interestingly, Elordi used to shy away from stating his true height, claiming to be shorter than he actually is. His tallness distinguishes him from other actors and makes him more authoritative on screen.

Does Jacob Elordi have a girlfriend?

As of 2023, Elordi is dating YouTuber and the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, Olivia Jade Giannulli. In December 2021, the couple was first rumored after Elordi split from Kaia Gerber. According to reports from their parting in August 2022, they reconciled and were spotted on a romantic vacation in Italy last June. Elordi and Giannulli have kept their relationship a bit under wraps.

Elordi had dated supermodel Kaia Gerber before his relationship with Olivia Jade. They started dating around September 2020 and finally broke up in November 2021. Furthermore, Elordi was rumored to have dated his Euphoria co-star, Zendaya. He even had a relationship with Joey King that began on the set of The Kissing Booth in 2017, but they broke up in early 2019.

What are the upcoming projects by Jacob Elordi?

Elordi will host the first e­pisode of Saturday Night Live in 2024. Rene­é Rapp will perform as the musical guest. This ne­ws was shared during SNL's episode on December 15, 2023. Additional details about his upcoming projects in 2024 or later were not found. Hosting SNL is a major accomplishme­nt and shows Jacob Elordi's increasing fame in ente­rtainment.