"Can't blame her": Twitter reacts as Renee Rapp set to leave The Sex Lives of College Girls

The Sex Lives of College Girls is one of the most popular shows on HBO Max. The series showcases the lives of four 18-year-old girls who juggle their promiscuous lives between the hardships of life, college and adulthood. The show has released two seasons. Following its success, it was renewed for a third season in December 2022.

American actress and singer Renee Rapp plays one of the main characters named Leighton Murray in The Sex Lives of College Girls. Variety recently reported that not only will she only have a recurring role in Season 3 but will depart the show after that.

Fans are heartbroken to learn this news and their reaction on Twitter says it all. One said:

"Can't blame here. I don't like how they wrote her character. Mindy Kaling can never do a good lesbian representation ffs."

A fan's reaction to Renee Rapp leaving The Sex Lives of College Girls in Season 3 (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Renee Rapp will not reprise her role as Leighton Murray in The Sex Lives of College Girls from Season 4

After the news was announced, Renee Rapp took to Instagram to express her gratitude to fans and the people she worked with during her run.

She said:

"College girls moved me out to L.A. and introduced me to some of my favorite people. Two and a half years later — it’s given me y’all and this community.

"Thank u Mindy, Justin and everyone at Max for believing in me. A lot of queer work gets belittled — but playing Leighton has changed my life. I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her."

She continued:

"I hope she gave y’all a little bit of that too. She’s such a tiny part of representation, but even the tiny parts count. I wouldn’t be half the person I am without her and y’all.

"I love that bitch more than you know. I’m so excited for this season. and I can’t wait for you to see what we have coming for her and the girls."

Fans on the internet were sad to see her glorious run come to an end. This is how they reacted to the news under a post shared by Discussing Film:

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

From the above posts, it's clear to say that fans who watched The Sex Lives of College Girls is going to miss her. They even said that the cancelation is inevitable, as Leighton Murray was the only good character on the show.

It was only Murray who went through some character development. Some fans reckon what happened is a blessing in disguise, as they didn't want her to continue working with The Sex Lives of College Girls creator Mindy Kaling.

Kaling has been the subject of severe online criticism this year because of her adult animated mystery horror comedy show, Velma. Renee Rapp had previously expressed her interest in becoming a full-time singer.

Poll : 0 votes