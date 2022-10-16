What did Jamie Petrone do? Former Yale employee sentenced to nine years in prison over stealing $40M from university

Jamie Petrone, a former Naugatuck resident and employee of the Yale University School of Medicine, who had previously admitted to stealing $40 million in computer and electronic hardware from the institution, received a sentence of more than nine years in prison on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

42-year-old Petrone reportedly used funds from school accounts to buy computer equipment, which she then secretly sold to an out-of-state business. On March 28, 2022, Petrone entered a guilty plea on two counts: one of filing a fraudulent tax return and one of wire fraud.

She was detained on September 3, 2021.

FlyestAround @around_flyest Former Yale University administrator, Jamie Petrone-Codrington, pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and tax charges to stealing millions from the institution, which she used to fund her lavish lifestyle, including buying homes, a fleet of luxury cars, and international vacations Former Yale University administrator, Jamie Petrone-Codrington, pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and tax charges to stealing millions from the institution, which she used to fund her lavish lifestyle, including buying homes, a fleet of luxury cars, and international vacations https://t.co/NyfPdAqnsW

Jamie Petrone allegedly directed others to steal electronic hardware on her behalf

Multiple sources reported that Jamie Petrone started working in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Yale University School of Medicine back in 2008. She eventually went on to hold the position of Director of Finance and Administration for the Department of Emergency Medicine.

As per court records and testimony, her work included making and approving specific departmental purchases so far as they didn't exceed $10,000.

Rafael @Rafael74597581 @kjaxonjr @BSO @samuelenoku Indeed she had a good job, but it wasn’t paying enough money to afford the lifestyle she was living! Her greed got her caught. @kjaxonjr @BSO @samuelenoku Indeed she had a good job, but it wasn’t paying enough money to afford the lifestyle she was living! Her greed got her caught.

According to the Department of Justice, Petrone started stealing from the university in 2013, when she placed orders or directed others to place orders for equipment from university suppliers that were valued at millions of dollars. She paid for the purchases with university resources.

In addition to that, she did not pay taxes between 2013 and 2016, thereby causing a loss of $6,416,618 to the US Treasury.

Ron Milner @RonMilnerBoodle A former Yale School of Medicine administrator pleaded guilty Monday after stealing and reselling more than $40 million worth of computers and electronic devices while employed by the university. Jamie Petrone, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. A former Yale School of Medicine administrator pleaded guilty Monday after stealing and reselling more than $40 million worth of computers and electronic devices while employed by the university. Jamie Petrone, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. https://t.co/TdWcCyn5ja

According to authorities, the Yale University School of Medicine lost $40,504,200 as a result of Petrone's deed. She used the money on a variety of luxuries for herself, such as pricey automobiles, homes, and trips.

In a brief statement, the DOJ issued summed up that Petrone had used university finances for:

“...various personal expenses, including expensive cars, real estate and travel.”

The DOJ further claimed that she offered to send the electronics to a company out of state in exchange for payment. According to the DOJ, Petrone is the principal of Maziv Entertainment LLC, an out-of-state business.

FBI New Haven @FBINewHaven Former Yale Med School Employee Who Stole $40 Million in Electronics Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison: Jamie Petrone, formerly of Naugatuck, Connecticut, has been sentenced to 109 months in prison for fraud and tax offenses. fbi.gov/contact-us/fie… Former Yale Med School Employee Who Stole $40 Million in Electronics Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison: Jamie Petrone, formerly of Naugatuck, Connecticut, has been sentenced to 109 months in prison for fraud and tax offenses. fbi.gov/contact-us/fie…

Prosecutor David Novick wrote in a memo to the court:

“For nearly a decade, Jamie Petrone lived a life most cannot even fathom. She paid cash for several homes in Connecticut and Georgia. She drove expensive cars, including a Range Rover worth more than $100,000, and bestowed them on friends and family. She spent millions on fancy vacations for herself and others, luxury personal goods, VIP concert tickets, and spa treatments.”

In her plea agreement with the government, Jamie Petrone agreed to forfeit $560,421.14 in a bank account, as well as six vehicles: two Mercedes Benz, two Cadillacs, a Land Rover, and a Dodge Charger.

She also agreed to make reparations of $40,504,200.08 to Yale University and $6,416,618 to the IRS.

She has also consented to a government-authorized sale of three residences in Connecticut and one in Georgia.

Poll : 0 votes