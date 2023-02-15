What is Jenny McCarthy’s net worth? The Masked Singer judge’s fortune explored ahead of season nine premiere

The Masked Singer season nine will premiere on Fox on Wednesday, February 15 at 8 pm ET. Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke will return to judge 17 contestants as they go through the singing competition without disclosing their identities.

Jenny McCarthy, who hails from a Chicago suburb, has more than 30 years of experience working in Hollywood. The model, TV host, and actress, has a net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She currently lives in a St. Charles, Illinois house worth $1.1 million with her husband Donnie Wahlberg.

The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy was named Playmate of the Year in 1994

Born in 1962, Jenny McCarthy attended an all-girl Catholic high school called Mother McCauley Liberal Arts. She was a part of the cheerleader squad at many other schools. Jenny said that she had been bullied in school and always felt like an outcast. She attended Southern Illinois University for two years.

McCarthy was featured in Playboy magazine's October 1993 issue, where she wore her high school sweater. The magazine gave her a "wholesome Catholic girl" persona, which caused issues in her hometown, and some people even egged her house.

In 1994, she was made the Playmate of the Year, earning $100,000, and moved to Los Angeles. McCarthy’s younger sister, Amy, has also posed for Playboy and she became the Cyber Girl of the Month in January 2005.

Since then, Jenny has been part of several TV shows like MTV’s Singled out, and The Stupids. She was the lead of a comedy sketch called The Jenny McCarthy Show. Jenny also released her autobiography in 1997, titled Jen-X: Jenny McCarthy's Open Book. She has guest starred in multiple TV shows like Fastlane, Two and a Half Men, Wings, and Stacked.

Jenny married actor John Mallory Asher on September 11, 1999, and they have a son together. Their son, Evan, was diagnosed with Autism in September 2005. John and Jenny got divorced in 2005. She married actor Donnie Wahlberg in August 2014.

Jenny has acted in many films like John Tucker Must Die, Witless Protection, and Tooken. She is also known for being an anti-vaccine activist.

About The Masked Singer season nine

Nick Cannon is the host of The Masked Singer season nine. Apart from Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, Damar Hamlin, and Jennifer Nettles might also appear on the season as guest judges.

Season nine of The Masked Singer will follow the previous season’s format where all contestants will be divided into three teams. Initially, the teammates will compete against each other in a singing battle until one singer remains at the end of the episode. This person will be crowned as the king/queen. The contestant’s identity is revealed only after they are eliminated.

Later on, the final king/queen of the given team will compete against the other two final competitors. The new season will also introduce the “Ding Dong Keep It On" Bell advancement tool, in which the judges panel can save a singer from elimination, but it can only be used once per team.

Fresh episodes of The Masked Singer season nine will air on Fox every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans will also be able to stream the show on Hulu and the network's website one day after the television premiere.

