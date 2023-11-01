What did Jessica Beauvais do? Charges explored as Long Island woman found guilty of NYPD detective's death

34-year-old Jessica Beauvais was recently convicted in a 2021 hit-and-run case that resulted in the death of an NYPD detective. Jessica was reportedly intoxicated when she crashed into the victim, identified as Anastasios Tsakos. She was allegedly under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana while she was driving on the day of the crime, as per CBS.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said that Jessica was being reckless by driving under the influence. After the crash, the convicted woman apologized to the authorities for driving while intoxicated and for fatally crashing into the victim.

Jessica Beauvais fatally crashed into an NYPD officer back in 2021 and fled the scene

Jessica Beauvais, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, was driving and ended up hitting an NYPD officer, Anastasios Tsakos on April 27, 2021.

At about 12.30 am local time, Tsakos responded to a report about a fatal crash on the eastbound side of the Long Island Expressway at the entrance ramp to the Clearview Expressway. The victim was hit while he was setting up a roadblock to divert the traffic along with his partner.

At about 1:57 am local time, Jessica Beauvais slammed into the victim, while she was speeding. The crash resulted in the victim being "thrown into the air," and as per the District Attorney's statement, he landed about 170 feet away from the crash site. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Jessica Beauvais, on the other hand, did not stop driving after the crash and fled the scene. Police had to then chase her for about three miles.

After Jessica Beauvais was caught, authorities checked her blood alcohol levels, which were above the legal maximum threshold of 0.08. She also had watery and bloodshot eyes and unclear speech. While officers asked her if she was intoxicated, she said that she had consumed wine and smoked marijuana in the morning. Further investigation also revealed that her driving license had been suspended.

Beauvais has been charged and convicted of aggravated manslaughter in the second degree, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.

Jessica Beauvais could spend up to 27 years in prison

District Attorney Katz spoke about the incident in a press release on October 31, 203, and said:

"Her license had been suspended, her blood alcohol level was at nearly twice the legal limit and she had smoked marijuana. The defendant had absolutely no business being behind the wheel."

Katz continued:

"Her selfish decision-making and recklessness led to a horrific, senseless tragedy that left Detective Tsakos’ widow to raise their two young children without their father. We are grateful for the jury’s verdict and hope it brings at least some measure of solace to the detective’s loved ones."

The victim was an NYPD veteran and had been working in the department for about 14 years. He is survived by his two kids and wife, Irene. According to prosecutors, along with being intoxicated, Beauvais was also speeding when she crashed into the officer.

Her sentencing hearing is set for December 14, 2024, and she is set to face up to 27 years in prison.