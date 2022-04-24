What is Jessica Simpson's net worth? Fortune explored as singer reveals she has no working credit card

During her recent appearance on The Real, singer-songwriter Jessica Simpson joked about having her credit card declined at Taco Bell. Simpson added that all her expenses were being directed towards her business, which she recently re-acquired.

While speaking to the host, Simpson (41) said:

"I have no working credit card. It's OK. I will pay in cash. I went to Taco Bell the other day, and my card got denied. I'm on a budget, ladies!"

The I Wanna Love You Forever singer hinted at her plan to expand her clothing business to feature boys' and men's apparel. She also added how she is comfortable with venturing on herself.

Exploring Jessica Simpson's net worth

As per data pooled from multiple websites, Jessica Simpson is worth an estimate of $200 million. While a significant portion of her fortune is from the singer's extensive career spanning around three decades, most of her net worth is generated from her clothing brand (launched in 2005). Simpson also had approximately 6.5 million album sales in the USA alone throughout her career. As per Best Selling Albums, Simpson's most successful album was the third one titled, In This Skin, which sold over 3.1 million copies.

According to Forbes, The Jessica Simpson Collection is involved in more than 30 product categories as of 2014. At the time, the publication reported that the brand's total retail revenue was about $1 billion per year. This is likely why Simpson wanted to regain control of her brand from the Sequential Brands Group Inc., which acquired the firm in 2015.

At the time, the deal left Simpson and her mother Tina with around 37.5 percent ownership of the brand. However, Sequential Brands Group Inc.'s financial trouble forced the singer to regain control of her brand by acquiring more shares. As per a report from Bloomberg, Simpson offered around $65 million to re-acquire the brand.

Jessica Simpson is betting on herself

Regarding regaining control of her clothing brand with her mother, Simpson said:

"With money, there's just so much fear attached to it. I'm the person that you get mad at at the blackjack table. I'll put it all out there if it's me that's driving the show because I believe in myself and I know what I can do."

The Texas native also disclosed that she even considered mortgaging her home to get the liquidity for her business. Simpson revealed that growing her brand is "draining my bank account," which would explain why she needed to pay in cash at places like Taco Bell.

With Jessica Simpson back on board with the brand, the collection is expected to make even more retail sales. This is likely to boost her net worth even further.

