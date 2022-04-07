What is Jillian Gough’s title in Serving the Hamptons? Meet the self-proclaimed “favorite employee” of Zach Erdem

The upcoming show, Serving the Hamptons, on Discovery+, premiering on April 7, 2022, will feature all the drama in the lives of the young and attractive restaurant staff at Southampton's dining destination, 75 Main.

The five-hour-long episode will showcase the life of one such staff member, Jillian Gough, the self-proclaimed “favorite employee” of Zach Erdem, arguing and working together to provide the best service to her clients.

Jillian Gough’s title in Serving the Hamptons

One of the staff members in Serving the Hamptons who will give viewers insight on all the drama and madness of 75 Main is Jillian Gough, who is the V.I.P. Hostess at the restaurant.

The Penn State University graduate with an Undergraduate degree in Broadcast Journalism has worked has worked as a social media intern in JōbuFIT and Nest Seekers International before joining Taroo as a part-time retail specialist for eight months.

She then joined 75 Main in June 2020 as a part-time hostess and "developed strong work ethic, leadership, and multi-tasking skills" as well as "strengthened qualities of time management, planning, scheduling, and customer service while dealing with celebrity clientele," as per her Linkedln profile.

Now the "motivated, outgoing, dependable team player" is looking for a job in "marketing/ fashion and entertainment" sector to boost her career.

Owned by Zach Erdem and located at the east end of the Long Islands, 75 Main has an elite clientele of politicians, celebrities, and the super rich. To make sure that his clients are looked after well and given the best service, Erdem provides his staff with a beach house only if they follow his rules including, no drinking at work, being on time, and no dating among the staff.

But this season, despite recruiting manager Victoria Hilton to keep a check on the staff, Erdem was left surprised when all the rules were broken, secrets were revealed, and despite his no dating policy, a shocking love triangle came to light.

Even the self-proclaimed “favorite employee” of Erdem faces the heat when she fails to show up on time after partying hard at the staff house. How the staff will deal with the pressure amid all the drama will unfold starting Thursday.

Speaking about the series, Erdem said in the press release,

"This is what I love about this country. After 75 Main, and all restaurants, faced such a difficult year, we came roaring back to our best summer ever and having the support of discovery+ is a dream come true."

Cast of Serving the Hamptons

Staff members who will be seen serving the elite class along with navigating their personal and professional issues are:

Zach Erdem - Owner

Victoria Hilton - Manager

Brogan Wu - Chef

Jillian Gough - V.I.P. Hostess

Samantha Crichton - V.I.P. Hostess

Hailey Druek - Waitress

Ryan Fitzpatrick - Bartender

Jodie Kay-Bisasor - Bartender

Jack Tavcar - Waiter

Ethan Thompson - DJ

Produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment for Discovery+, Serving the Hamptons airs on April 7, 2022.

Edited by Sabika