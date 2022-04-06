Serving the Hamptons cast list: Meet restaurant owner Zach Erdem and his staff from Discovery+ show 

This summer, Discovery+ has signed up for some smoldering drama in its upcoming docuseries, Serving the Hamptons. Premiering on Thursday, April 7, 2022, the show will feature a steaming hot staff at 75 Main Restaurant located at the east end of the Long Islands. Starring owner Zach Erdem and a talented bunch of staff members, viewers can expect to see overwhelming drama.

Season 1 of Serving the Hamptons will film the restaurant activities of 75 Main staff. Although they are expected to be bound by work ethics and discipline, this summer many such rules will be broken that will entertain the posh guests of the restaurant.

Instagram food blogger part of Serving the Hamptons cast

The show will serve the audience with juicy drama that will involve relationships, arguments, and also harmony at work, all of it to make sure the guests come back for more. Here is a list of staff members set to appear on the show:

1) Zach Erdem

The Turkey–born Zach has been in the restaurant business for 11 years and is currently known to rule the East End. With years of experience, the 75 Main owner also owns a restaurant group that runs Blu Mar, AM Nightclub, Summer House Nightclub Lounge, as well as Harpoon House hotel.

2) Victoria Hilton

The manager of the restaurant, Victoria Hilton, is a supermodel, actor and athlete. He is also a West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Socialite.

The other cast members of the show include:

Samantha Crichton, VIP Hostess

Hailey Druek, Waitress

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Bartender

Jillian Gough, VIP Hostess

Jodie Kay-Bisasor, Bartender

Jack Tavcar – Waiter

Ethan Thompson – DJ

Brogan Wu – Chef

No stranger to the camera, Chef Brogan Wu runs an Instagram food blog called @thekitchenwitch. The rest of the cast are also active on social media.

Lisa Holmes, Group Senior Vice President of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery Inc., told Varierty in an interview:

“There isn’t any place quite like the Hamptons — from its extravagance to its beauty to the wild cast of characters that only exist there. Our recently launched discovery+ series ‘Selling the Hamptons’ is off to a successful start, and I am certain our viewers will love ‘Serving the Hamptons.’ It is the exact type of bingeable programming that our viewers crave and want more of. I’m thrilled to have this latest series join our ever-growing content offering on Discovery Plus. Like so many of our series, once you start watching you won’t be able to stop!”

Serving The Hamptons is produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment for Discovery Plus.

