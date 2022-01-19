Where to watch 'Selling The Hamptons'? Release date, trailer and more

Discovery Plus is launching a new real estate show, Selling The Hamptons, this week. It is the sequel to Netflix’s Million Dollar Beach House which was canceled after its first season.

The series will revolve around a group of listing agents and luxury properties for elite homebuyers. Apart from million-dollar deals, it will also be surrounded by a lot of drama and tense situations.

The synopsis for the upcoming series reads:

“During the series, the agents battle to make their mark in the elite East End real estate market. With high demand, limited inventory, and a short selling season from Memorial Day to Labor Day, pressure reaches explosive levels and loyalties are tested.”

When will 'Selling The Hamptons’ premiere?

The first season of Selling The Hamptons is all set to premiere on Thursday, January 20, on Discovery+ and will consist of eight episodes.

Viewers can also opt to use other streaming services, including Fubo TV, Philo, Sling, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV to get the channel.

What to expect from the new show

Selling The Hamptons will star six real estate agents: J.B. Andreassi, Bianca D'Alessio, Kenny Arias, Michael Fulfree, Mia Calabrese, and Peggy Zabakalos. The Hampton-based realtors work for a top-end real estate firm called Nest Seekers International.

The trailer showed a lot of beautiful mansions along with a few celebrities who are interested in buying them.

Speaking about the job and the company, realtor D’Alessio said in a press release:

“It is our job to stand out in the Hamptons real estate scene where there are even more premier listings at stake and more money to be made than ever before. I represent our CEO and am the boots on the ground to make sure nothing falls short.”

The series will feature Andreassi’s open house event that will welcome multiple VIP guests in black-tie. It will further show Zabakalos sealing the deal on an expensive property worth $35,000,000.

Hopefully, Selling The Hamptons does not achieve the same fate as Million Dollar Beach House. The Netflix series was not renewed for a second season and reports stated the reason as a feud among the agents. Interestingly, a few of them, including Zabakalos, Fulfree, and Andreassi, are starring in the Discovery Plus show.

Although Million Dollar Beach House did not work out for Netflix, the platform has another real estate show that has turned out to be a hit, the Oppenheim agents’ Selling Sunset and its recently released spin-off Selling Tampa.

