What did Jim Kaat say? Broadcaster issues apology over slavery comment directed at Yoan Moncada

On Friday, 8 October 2021, MLB Network broadcaster Jim Kaat made an insensitive comment while complimenting Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada. Subsequently, Kaat received severe backlash online. Netizens claimed that his remark alluded to slavery.
The comment was made during the American League Division Series game between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros. After Moncada stepped up to the plate during the first inning, former MLB manager Buck Showalter recalled meeting the White Sox third baseman.
Showalter recounted scouting Yoan Moncada for the Baltimore Orioles. With the game hanging in the balance, the former praised Moncada and said,
"Can we have one of those?"
Subsequently, Jim Kaat replied to Showalter by quipping,
"Get a 40-acre field full of 'em."
Jim Kaat apologizes over his "40-acres" comment
The 82-year old former pro-baseball player, associated with the Washington Senators, Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals, later apologized for his comment.
Later during the game, Jim Kaat lamented,
"Earlier in the game, when Yoan Moncada was at the plate, in an attempt to compliment the great player that he is, I used a poor choice of words that resulted in an insensitive and hurtful remark. And I'm sorry for that."
However, the broadcaster did not clarify if he was referring to anything other than the "Forty acres and a mule" order.
Why is Jim Kaat's comment with the "40-acres" reference labeled as offensive?
Many believed Kaat's comments echoed back to the "Forty acres and a mule" wartime order issued during the American Civil War. The order, by Union General William Tecumseh Sherman, was proclaimed on 16 January 1865.
It stated that freed families of slaves would get 40-acres of land along with a mule to reform their lives.
However, from 1865 to 1877, almost all lands given to the indentured were returned to the previous white owners during the Reconstruction era.
Further controversy has risen from Yoan Moncada's Cuban heritage. For Cuban-natives, slavery is a sensitive topic as well. Cuba was a significant part of the Atlantic Slave Trade because of the country's sugar plantations. Notably, Spanish colonizers almost wiped out the country's entire indigenous population (Tainos) by 1600s.
Here's how baseball fans reacted to Jim Kaat's "40-acres" phrase
Several fans alleged that Jim Kaat was glaringly aware of his choice of words while complimenting Moncada. However, the younger demographic is largely unaware of the reference behind this term.
Multiple American League Division Series followers have also opined on Kaat's poor choice of words. They have expressed doubts over his comment being a matter of coincidence.