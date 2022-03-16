What did Jimmy Kimmel say about the Nelk Boys? Comments explored as Kyle Forgeard labels host irrelevant on Instagram

Jimmy Kimmel took a jab at YouTube group NELK Boys following their recent interview with Donald Trump. The night-time talk show host commented on the content creators’ podcast with the former president, which has now been taken down. Following the heat the YouTube squad received from Kimmel, one of the podcast's hosts, Kyle Forgeard, attacked the host relentlessly.

One of YouTube’s largest content creation groups interviewed Trump last week. However, the video was taken down after the latter brought up false claims of the 2020 election being stolen. Trump violated YouTube’s “misinformation police,” which led to the deletion. However, Kimmel opined on the group's outfit choices. The talk show host said:

“Mar-a-Lardo has been making the rounds. He was on a podcast hosted by—this is really something—a small group of YouTubers known as the NELK boys. These guys, they show up at Mar-a-Lago in sweatshirts and shorts, logos all over their clothes”

NELK Boys respond to Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue

NELK Boys member Kyle Forgeard took to his Instagram to call out the host. He also commented on Kimmel losing his relevancy. He wrote in the post’s caption:

Forgeard also took to his Instagram story, posting a clip of Kimmel attacking the group and writing above the video:

“This guy sucks.”

As the YouTube group's fanbase became aware of Kimmel’s observations about them, the group swarmed the host’s Instagram page with hate comments. This led to Kimmel limiting the comments on his Instagram page.

The NELK Boys have amassed over 7.27 million subscribers on their channel. They have also garnered 1.3 million subscribers on their podcast channel ‘FULL SEND PODCAST.’

Kimmel’s YouTube channel titled "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" has over 18.4 million views. Newsweek reported that the show brings in an average of 1.6 million viewers on broadcast television.

The group's recent views have ranged from 1.9 million subscribers to 4.4 million subscribers. Their most popular video is the “Coke Prank on Cops,” which has over 46 million views.

The most popular clip-on Kimmel’s YouTube channel is “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets #7,” which has 91 million views.

