What did John Ruffo do? All about America's most-wanted fugitive ahead of 'Have You Seen This Man?' premiere

Have You Seen This Man? is based on the mysterious life of fugitive John Ruffo. This is a brand new docu-series by ABC. The limited docu-series will begin streaming on Hulu from March 24, 2022.

The docuseries is divided into three parts that will mainly focus on the disappearance of John Ruffo. The series was inspired by a popular ABC podcast of the same name. Sunny Hostin will host the upcoming Hulu show.

Diving into John Ruffo ahead of the Have You Seen This Man? premiere

Then, a man U.S. Marshals say bore a striking resemblance to Ruffo showed up—behind home plate at a Dodgers game.



John Ruffo, absconding for almost 23 years, was convicted in the 90s of a bank fraud scheme where he stole $350 million. He received a 17.5-year prison sentence. However, Ruffo did not spend any time in prison. Moreover, around $13 million of the money was never recovered. His disappearance remains one of the biggest cold cases in US history.

After being convicted of orchestrating the largest bank fraud scheme in the US, John Ruffo was given a $10 million bond and was ordered to report to a New Jersey federal prison on November 9, 1998. He was to serve 210 months. However, Ruffo never showed up.

The next day, an arrest warrant was released. The US marshals discovered that on November 9, John Ruffo drove a rental to John F. Kennedy International Airport's parking lot. He rented a car in Manhattan and withdrew money from an ATM near the New York airport.

The authorities offered up to $25,000 as a reward for any information leading to Ruffo's arrest.

But Ruffo is still at large

In September 2016, US Marshals received credible information about Ruffo's presence at a Dodgers vs Red Sox game in LA. He would have been 66-years-old at the time. He reportedly sat around four rows up from the home plate and was wearing a blue shirt.

The Marshals said that footage from the game confirmed a man seated a few rows back from home plate. Investigators successfully narrowed the seat to Section 1 Dugout Club, Row EE, Seat 10. But they were unable to identify the individual. It is unknown whether this was Ruffo.

Prior to that possible sighting in 2016, Ruffo had not been seen in public since 1998 at a New York ATM.

Have You Seen This Man? streams on Hulu on March 24, 2022.

