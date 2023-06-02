What did John Tucker Hardee do? Virginia man sentenced to decades in prison over toddler’s grisly murder

John Tucker Hardee has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term for his involvement in the death of his girlfriend's two-year-old daughter, Harley Williams.

Hardee, a Norfolk native, received his sentence on Friday, June 2, from Norfolk Circuit Judge Jack Doyle. He had been convicted last summer of second-degree murder, felony child neglect, and malicious wounding.

Harley and the girl's mother, Shelby Love, delayed seeking medical assistance for several hours. Love pleaded guilty in 2020 to felony homicide and child neglect, and her sentencing is in June. Hardee, on the other hand, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison, with 10 years suspended.

Upon his release, the 38-year-old will also be subjected to 10 years of supervised probation.

During his sentencing, Hardee acknowledged his regret and stated that he wishes he could change the decisions made. However, he also attempted to attribute blame to a faulty hot water heater for the burns.

John Tucker Hardee's previous conviction involved abuse of a child

When asked about Harley Williams's injuries, John Tucker Hardee claimed that the burns were a result of excessively hot water. However, instead of seeking immediate medical attention, her injuries were treated at home using a combination of Tylenol, gauze, Pedialyte, lidocaine, and apple cider vinegar.

It was not until 3:30 a.m. on April 24, 2018, that Hardee called 911 when he noticed Harley was unresponsive, shaking, and having difficulty breathing.

When medical personnel arrived at the scene, they found Harley experiencing a seizure and suffering from severe burns that caused her skin to peel off. Tragically, she was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.

Subsequent autopsy results revealed additional injuries throughout Harley's body, including a seven-inch contusion at the back of her head, a significant bruise on her abdomen accompanied by an internal injury to her small intestine, and a toxic amount of lidocaine detected in her blood.

A pediatrician specializing in child abuse testified during Hardee's trial that Harley's injuries were consistent with immersion burn injuries sustained from lying immobile in a bathtub.

Moreover, Love testified that she frequently left her daughter in Hardee's care while she was at work. On April 23, 2018, when she found her daughter severely burned, she said she expressed her desire to call emergency services but was prevented from doing so by Hardee, who feared the legal repercussions.

In an attempt to treat the injuries, they applied petroleum jelly, bandages, cream, and medication. Eventually, Hardee called 911 when Harley began experiencing breathing difficulties.

Love was indicted on charges of child abuse or neglect and felony homicide on November 7, 2018, and pleaded guilty to both charges on October 28, 2020.

After a bench trial, John Tucker Hardee was found guilty by Judge John R. Doyle III on July 13, 2022, on charges of child abuse or neglect, malicious wounding, and second-degree murder. The sentencing resulted in a total of 45 years in prison, with 10 years for child neglect, 10 years for malicious wounding, and 25 years, with 10 years suspended, for second-degree murder.

The verdict further stated that Hardee's suspended sentence is contingent upon 10 years of supervised probation after his release, during which he is prohibited from having any contact with minors.

It was also revealed that Hardee had a previous conviction in 2014 for strangling a different woman and abusing her son, whose injuries at the time resembled those suffered by Harley. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 12 years suspended, and awaits a probation violation hearing in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.

Speaking about the case, Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi expressed his disgust at John Tucker Hardee's actions and stated that the violence inflicted by the accused on the victim was one of the most heinous acts he has witnessed in his career. Fatehi added that had Harley received prompt medical attention, she would have survived.

