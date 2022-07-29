Where is Hunter Moore now? Charges against 'The Most Hated Man on the Internet' explored

Hunter Moore, aka “The Most Hated Man on the Internet,” is the subject of a new Netflix docuseries of the same title.

The three-part series comes from the makers of documentaries such as Don't F**k With Cats and The Tinder Swindler, and it follows a mother’s fight seeking justice for Moore’s crimes against her daughter and several other women.

Moore is known as the creator of the controversial IsAnyoneUp? website that was launched in 2010 as a platform for reviewing clubs but later transformed into one of the most toxic spaces on the internet, where users shared inappropriate photos of women and victims without their consent.

The majority of the pictures reportedly came from ex-partners of the victims as a form of revenge or were stolen from hacked emails. Alongside the offensive photos, the site also published the real names, professions, social media handles, and residential addresses of the victims.

According to The Guardian, Moore called himself a “professional life ruiner” and never showed remorse for his actions. He faced legal consequences only after Charlotte Laws, mother of one of the victims, collected evidence against Moore and submitted it to the FBI.

lani @vaniIIakai I’m watching ‘the most hated man on the internet’ on netflix and this man is actually vile. it’s so sick how, not that long ago, victim blaming was so normal I’m watching ‘the most hated man on the internet’ on netflix and this man is actually vile. it’s so sick how, not that long ago, victim blaming was so normal

The IsAnyoneUp? website was taken down in 2012, leading to Moore’s 2014 indictment. He was later sentenced to two and a half years in prison. Not much is known about the convict’s current whereabouts as he has reportedly maintained a low profile since his 2017 release.

How did Hunter Moore get arrested and what are the charges he faced?

Back in 2010, now-convicted criminal Hunter Moore established one of the most controversial websites on the internet and used the platform to post inappropriate photos of hundreds of women without their permission.

Despite innumerable pleas from the victims, Moore refused to remove their photos and took pride in calling himself a “professional life ruiner.” He also compared himself to Charles Manson and claimed that his website was legally protected.

According to Esquire, Moore’s website saw approximately 350,000 unique users per day and garnered up to $30,000 in revenue. As his actions came to light, the BBC dubbed Moore as “The Net's Most Hated Man” and Rolling Stone referred to him as “The Most Hated Man on the Internet.”

Although there was growing outrage against Moore from victims whose photos were posted on the website, he did not face any specific legal consequences initially. He also reportedly mocked several cease-and-desist letters by replying with acronyms like “LOL.”

However, in 2012, Charlotte Laws, mother of an IsAnyoneUp? victim, tracked Hunter Moore’s activities and launched a two-year investigation into the situation. She gathered evidence against Moore from at least 40 victims from around the world and submitted the findings to the FBI.

Shortly after, the FBI opened an official investigation into the case and raided the house of Moore’s parents in Sacramento, California. The IsAnyoneUp? website was officially shut down in 2012 after 16 months of activity before Moore’s 2014 arrest.

He was then indicted in a California court on charges of “conspiracy, seven counts of unauthorized access to a protected computer to obtain information, and seven counts of aggravated identity theft.”

Danielle Green @ladreamcreature #TheMostHatedManOnTheInternet Many of you have contacted me after watching "The Most Hated Man on The Internet" today to express your support. Thank you <3 The interview was tough to endure but I shared my story to inspire change that still needs to happen. #victorbyDG Many of you have contacted me after watching "The Most Hated Man on The Internet" today to express your support. Thank you <3 The interview was tough to endure but I shared my story to inspire change that still needs to happen. #victorbyDG #TheMostHatedManOnTheInternet https://t.co/kulYqhcnYJ

Charles “Gary Jones” Evens, the hacker Moore hired to steal personal information and photos from the victim’s computers and emails, was subsequently charged with conspiracy to “access a protected computer without authorization to obtain information for private financial gain.”

Two days after his initial arrest, Hunter Moore was released from Sacramento County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He was ordered to have no internet access and asked to destroy his site's database under the surveillance of the FBI.

Lana @lanagriffinx Watching most hated man on the internet and it genuinely makes me so sad to see how normalised these disgusting behaviours were. To completely and utterly violate a woman’s personal images and information for the masochistic entertainment of belligerent men. Watching most hated man on the internet and it genuinely makes me so sad to see how normalised these disgusting behaviours were. To completely and utterly violate a woman’s personal images and information for the masochistic entertainment of belligerent men.

In February 2015, Moore pled guilty to “aiding and abetting the unauthorized access of a computer and aggravated identity theft.” He was then sentenced to two years and six months in prison along with three years of supervised release, a $2,000 fine, and $145.70 in restitution.

Exploring Hunter Moore’s current whereabouts

Hunter Moore has maintained a low profile since getting released from prison in 2017 (Image via Netflix)

Hunter Moore was released from prison in May 2017. Following his release, Substream Magazine reported that he joined a re-acclimation program and gained internet access to release EDM music.

The former convict mostly stayed out of the public eye and self-published a tell-all book titled Is Anyone Up?!: The Story of Revenge P*rn in 2018. He has maintained a low profile since 2018, and very little is known about his current whereabouts.

Moore reportedly does not have any social media accounts and has also been banned from Facebook. However, some reports suggest that he is currently active on Twitter under the @_iamhuntermoore username. He was initially set to take part in The Most Hated Man on the Internet docuseries but eventually refused.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far