Jay Leno's new face: Comedian reflects on severe burn injuries on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Jay Leno recently revealed his new face on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show following a fire accident that happened in November 2022 and said that he could not appear last time as he was injured.

Looking at his new face, Clarkson said that he was looking good. Leno responded by saying that it was a brand new face, and the audience reacted to the same. He added:

“What happened, I was working on a car and I got a face full of gasoline and it caught fire. And I had been eating a flaming hot Dorito and when I but into it, it set my face on…”

While Kelly and the audience began laughing after hearing about it, Leno stated that he suffered third-degree burns and it was very bad. Clarkson addressed his appearance on the show, saying that it is hard to talk about what he has suffered, and Leno replied:

“No, you think there’d be a zipper here or something. No, this is like a brand-new face.”

Leno chuckled and remarked that he was new to the comedy business before adding that he now had a completely new ear.

Jay Leno suffered third-degree burns following an accident in his garage

Jay Leno suffered serious burn injuries in his Los Angeles garage when a car started to burn. He was admitted to the Grossman Burn Center. He was scheduled to speak at a conference in Vegas, but it was postponed, and attendees received an email stating:

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

Leno gave his fans an update on his health two days later and informed them that it would take him a week or two to get better. A few days later, Tim Allen told the paparazzi outside the Grossman Burn Center that Jay Leno was improving.

According to the New York Times, Leno had to undergo surgery that included a skin graft and the cleaning and removal of unhealthy tissue before the graft could be put in place.

After being discharged on November 21, 2022, Leno returned to the garage, where he was injured. The scars on his face and hand were visible, and while speaking to the photographers, he said he would soon return on stage and continue telling jokes.

Jay Leno has also worked in films like Collision Course & Loaded Weapon 1

Leno began his career in standup comedy and gained recognition as the host of The Tonight Show. He has hosted various other shows like The Jay Leno Show, Jay Leno’s Garage, and You Bet Your Life.

Leno has also been featured in films like Collision Course, Loaded Weapon 1, Major League II, Just Write, John Q., and more. He has appeared in several TV shows like Alice, Saturday Night Live, Sesame Street, Seinfeld, The Osbournes, Family Guy, Entourage, and others.

