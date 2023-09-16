What did Johnny Mims do? Incident explored as Minor High School band director arrested after football game

On Thursday, September 14, Minor High School band director Johnny Mims was arrested for allegedly refusing to stop his band from playing during a football game. According to ABC, the high school bands present at the game were ordered to stop playing so that the attendees could leave. Mims, however, was accused of continuing to perform despite the requests to stop.

As per Alabama News, when authorities attempted to get Johnny Mims to stop his band from performance, the band director allegedly became confrontational. As a result, officials chose to take him into custody on charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest.

Mims was taken to Birmingham City jail before subsequently being released on bond.

The timeline of the allegations against Johnny Mims

On Thursday night, Johnny Mims was present with the Minor High School band at a football game at Jackson-Olin High School. As per WBRC, after the game, officials began to clear out the stadium.

However, they noticed that both the Jackson-Olin and Minor High School bands were playing. As noted by Fox, a witness at the scene claimed that both bands were playing extremely loudly in order to outdo one another.

Noting that the bands had to stop playing before students could leave, officers made requests to both band leaders, but Johnny Mims reportedly refused to stop. After Mims ignored multiple requests from officers, they formally accused him of disorderly conduct.

As they attempted to take him into custody, Mims supposedly put his hands behind his back, leading officers to tase him. The band director was treated for minor injruies at the scene, then transported to UAB hospital, as is procedure after any sort of altercation between police officers and suspects.

After they deemed that Mims' condition was not a cause for concern, officers took the suspect to Birmingham City jail, where they proceeded to book him in before he left on bond.

In an official statement, Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, the Superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, discussed the allegations against Johnny Mims:

"We are aware of the incident that occurred after the Minor and Jackson-Olin football game. I am in the process of gathering all the facts, and feel it would be inappropriate to comment further until that process is complete. I urge everyone not to jump to conclusions."

Despite releasing the public statement, the superintendent did not reveal whether the incident could impact the suspect's job.

According to CBS42, the allegations against Johnny Mims are still being investigated. Due to the fact that force was used to detain the band director, the officers involved in the incident are currently being investigated as well by the Birmingham Police Department's Internal Affairs Division.