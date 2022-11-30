What did Laura Voepel do? Mother of Club Q mass shooter Anderson Aldrich charged with disorderly conduct

Laura Voepel, the mother of accused Colorado Springs mass shooter Anderson Aldrich, was charged with disorderly conduct mere hours after the latter, who identifies as non-binary, killed five people and injured several others at an LGBTQ+ nightclub.

In the early hours of November 20, Laura Voepel, 45, was reportedly charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after being “unreasonably loud” and creating loud noise at a private residence.

@Reportfeed - Celebrity News and Gossip @reportfeed Club Q Shooter's Mom Arrested After Flipping Out Hours After Murders



The mother of the alleged Club Q mass murderer was arrested just after the shooting ... for going ballistic in her apartment and then going off the rails with cops. Laura Voepel was alleg… Club Q Shooter's Mom Arrested After Flipping Out Hours After Murders The mother of the alleged Club Q mass murderer was arrested just after the shooting ... for going ballistic in her apartment and then going off the rails with cops. Laura Voepel was alleg…

In the court summons cited by KDVR, Anderson Aldrich’s mother, Voepel, who has a history of confrontations with law enforcement, including three outstanding warrants for her arrest in California, was reportedly charged after she resisted arrest at the scene despite multiple warnings to cease being loud.

Mother of Club Q shooter Anderson Aldrich charged after she became combative with an officer

Hours after Anderson Aldrich killed five and injured 22 in a mass shooting at Club Q, his mother, Laura Voepel, reportedly became combative with a police officer after he placed her under arrest for creating a disturbance at a private residence. It is unclear, however, what Voepel was yelling about at the scene.

The Based Cop @TheBasedCop Anderson’s mom is Laura Voepel. Instead raising Anderson, she boozed and committed crimes. She currently has three arrest warrants and has had countless arrests in the past, including false reporting, DUI, public intoxication, criminal mischief, and arson. nypost.com/2022/11/22/acc… Anderson’s mom is Laura Voepel. Instead raising Anderson, she boozed and committed crimes. She currently has three arrest warrants and has had countless arrests in the past, including false reporting, DUI, public intoxication, criminal mischief, and arson. nypost.com/2022/11/22/acc…

Part of the court summons stated that Voepel "was warned multiple times to stop yelling or she would be arrested for disorderly conduct." However, Voepel, who refused to comply with the officer's commands, was arrested at about 3:30 am on November 20 and charged with resisting arrest, which is a misdemeanor and disorderly conduct. Part of the summons read:

"Subject continued to make unreasonable noise directly next to multiple apartments. While I attempted to place the subject into custody, she became combative by physically resisting the officer's control by force."

Anderson Aldrich's mother has a history of belligerent behavior that has previously been documented on camera. After Aldrich was arrested for the Colorado springs murder, old videos and stories indicating troubling behavior stemming from the family began surfacing online.

RiotWomenn @riotwomennn Cell phone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger. Club Q murderer and mother, Laura Voepel, threatening fellow passengers on July 31.



The video was taken by Maria Martinez after the Aurora woman said Aldrich referred to her by a racist slur Cell phone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger. Club Q murderer and mother, Laura Voepel, threatening fellow passengers on July 31.The video was taken by Maria Martinez after the Aurora woman said Aldrich referred to her by a racist slur https://t.co/eCuMnWTQtb

Earlier this month, an old cell phone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger showed Club Q shooter Anderson Aldrich and their mother, Laura Voepel, hurling racist slurs during a heated argument with fellow passengers.

Alrich’s father and Voepel’s ex-husband, Aaron Brink, a former professional mixed martial arts competitor turned porn star with a history of substance abuse, was reportedly not present during the suspect's childhood. Anderson Aldrich, who was born Nicholas Franklin Brink in 2000, reportedly changed his name in 2016 to escape his father’s criminal past.

Voepel’s next court appearance for the November 20 summons is set to take place on January 25, 9 News reported.

Poll : 0 votes