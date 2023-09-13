What did Jojo Siwa say about Colleen Ballinger's grooming allegations? Details explored as netizens left disappointed

Jojo Siwa, the 20-year-old YouTuber finally spoke about the grooming allegations against Colleen Ballinger, a comedian who is popularly known for her character Miranda Sings. As the allegations against Colleen began doing the rounds in June 2023, her friendship with Jojo also became the talk of the town. It is worth noting that Colleen became friends with Jojo Siwa when the latter was just 12 years old.

In a recent interview with Howie Mandel released on YouTube on September 12, 2023, Jojo Siwa spoke about Colleen and the recent grooming allegations against her. She said that Colleen had always been kind to her and that they have been friends for a long time now.

Speaking about the allegations, Jojo said:

"This is the first time I've spoken about this, so I just want to make sure I say my exact piece that I want to say. The internet can take a lie and run so far with it, so far, that it's to the point where you just can't do anything about it."

"A lot of it is based on lies" - Jojo Siwa speaks about grooming allegations against Colleen Ballinger

While speaking about the allegations against the comedian in the 1 hour and 17 minutes long interview, Jojo noted that cancel culture is on the rise these days.

She further spoke about the grooming allegations and said:

"And I look at it, and I see that this is a sensitive subject. Somebody who is affected by any sort of anything having to do with adults. And I mean, for real grooming, it's a very sensitive thing."

She also stated that the internet was capitalizing "off of (Colleen's) cancellation," which she believed was "based on lies."

"Throughout our friendship, we've probably filmed 100 videos together, and she's cool. You know? I think the problem is the internet was able to capitalize off of cancellation, and they still are, and they still are continuing to, and it's not OK because a lot of it is based on lies."

Jojo also said that she idolizes and looks up to Colleen, who she described as a "hard worker." The interview took the internet by storm and several netizens were shocked by Jojo's take on the allegations against Colleen.

"Not surprised she's defending Colleen": Social media users react to Jojo Siwa's interview

As internet users came across the interview of Jojo Siwa talking about Colleen and defending her, several individuals shared that they were disappointed in her and expected her to be more vocal about Colleen's alleged inappropriate behavior.

Some internet users took to the comments section of the YouTube video and said that they pity Jojo as she was manipulated by adults all her life.

Social media users react to Jojo's interview (Image via YouTube/@Howie Mandel Does Stuff Clips)

Colleen Ballinger made headlines after her former friends, employees, and fans came forward and accused her of behaving inappropriately with minors. One fan also claimed that Colleen groomed them when they were teenagers. The creator received massive backlash after the accusations came to light and several of her shows were also cancelled as a result.