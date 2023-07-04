"Legitimately horrifying": Colleen Ballinger texts about Trisha Paytas go viral, spark fresh outrage online

American YouTuber Trisha Paytas finally broke her silence on the claims that Colleen Ballinger sent her young fans naked pictures and videos from the former's OnlyFans account which are behind a paywall. On July 4, the 35-year-old personality took to her YouTube channel and posted a 21-minute video, stating she "does not condone" Ballinger's actions.

Titling the video "colleen," Paytas said:

“I do not condone it. I think it’s the most disgusting thing. And above all else, illegal.”

This comes after Paytas and Ballinger started a podcast together in May 2023 called Oversharing With Colleen and Trish, as the two had been friends for a long time.

Colleen Ballinger has been under the negative media light since last month when several fans of her came forward and told HuffPost that she maintained inappropriate and uncomfortably close relationships with them when they were minors and as young as 13.

On July 3, two of Ballinger's former fans came forward and claimed on Twitter that she used to send them vulgar text messages when one of them was underage.

Allegedly, the text messages included naked videos and pictures of Paytas, who used to work as a s*x worker. One of the accusers, Johnny Silvestri, posted screenshots of the exchanges that allegedly took place between the two of them.

The pictures, which soon went viral, did not sit right with several social media users, and they were left shocked. Replying to Johnny Silvestri's post, one of them commented:

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on alleged screengrabs of Colleen Ballinger sharing Trisha Paytas' photos and videos. (Photo via @g3minij0hn/Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Colleen Ballinger's texts about Trisha Paytas

After the screenshots of Colleen Ballinger's alleged text messages to her young fans sharing nude pictures of Trisha Paytas went viral, Twitterati was shocked and furious. Several users slammed Ballinger for sharing Paytas' pictures without consent and that too, with minors, when the duo has been long known for their friendship.

Others sparked concern with the debacle on Trisha Paytas' mental health after the screenshots garnered traction, with one of them calling Ballinger a "predator."

What did Trisha Paytas say about Colleen Ballinger in her latest video?

In a 21-minute video shared on her YouTube channel, Trisha Paytas claimed that she was not aware of what was happening with Colleen Ballinger and her young fans, stating she has always had a firm stance against underage friendships and relationships.

“Everyone knows I have a very, very, very firm stance on talking to anyone under age, platonic or not. I have a lot of trauma when it comes to my relationships I had when I was underage. And now always sexual, a lot of my trauma comes from school.”

Paytas said she was "shocked" when she came across the screenshots of Ballinger's texts with her fans, adding that being a full-time commercial s*x worker already comes with a "stigma" and "misconceptions."

“Her video came out, and I was just shocked to say the least that she didn’t at least, acknowledge the stuff that her own fans were saying, how they felt."

Trisha Paytas then talked about Johnny Silvestri, who claims that Ballinger sent Trisha's OnlyFans nudes to her young fans in group chats to body shame her, and said she does not condone sending "unsolicited nudes" to anyone, whether the person is a s*x worker or not.

“I think using someone’s nudes as a way to hurt them, make fun of them, make light of them, be mean, is the lowest form of human.”

Paytas said that the messages were not from a long time ago, and she was with Ballinger last month, meeting her newborn and making Mukbang videos with her. She added that Colleen assured her before that she had never shared Paytas' pictures with anyone and the whole thing was a misunderstanding.

“I don’t stand behind Colleen whatsoever. Her video was not an apology and it took away from the severity of her actions of talking to minors, bringing minors on stage at her show. These people are speaking up and they’re uncomfortable for a reason. Acknowledge it, change it, do better.”

Trisha Paytas concluded the video by saying that she will never speak to Colleen again and that she has ceased to exist for her.

