“Why would you say that”: ATEEZ’s Yunho subjected to an inappropriate comment, fans call out the double standards

ATINYs, ATEEZ’s fandom, believe Yunho was subjected to an inappropriate comment that could have turned into a more serious issue had it been directed at a female idol.

The incident occurred during a fancall held on January 8, 2023. The eight-member group recently made a comeback with their first single album, SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS. As part of the promotions, members met many fans through fan video calls.

In the video call, Twitter user @01_YH323_ commented on Yunho’s deep v-neck outfit. The 23-year-old idol-actor looked charming in a gray suit and a choker. However, the fan commented on the idol’s slightly exposed chest by saying that they wanted to look at his face, but their eyes kept wandering off to another area.

niz spoke to jjong @nizteez that yunho fancall was actually weird btw bc why would you say that that yunho fancall was actually weird btw bc why would you say that https://t.co/a7erUMOJ4e

ATINYs began raging at the fact that the comment could have turned into a controversy if the person on the receiving end had been a woman. Many voiced their frustration at the fan for making inappropriate and borderline s*xual comments at the ATEEZ member.

ATINYs furious over a fan making inappropriate comments to ATEEZ’s Yunho on a fancall

Fan video calls became more normalized in K-pop during the pandemic. As people couldn’t see their favorite idols in front of them since in-person fan events were canceled, entertainment agencies continued similar activities with online video calls. While some video calls have genuinely sweet moments, others can also turn into negative experiences.

The recent fancall on January 8, 2023, with ATEEZ’s Yunho shocked the fandom. A clip by Twitter user @01_YH323_ went viral in the fandom with over 60.4k views. The fan told the idol that it was hard concentrating on his face because their eyes kept going somewhere else.

Yunho looked visibly surprised by the comment, with the idol covering his mouth and his v-neck after reading the comment.

The clip went viral on Twitter as ATINYs called out the inappropriate remark and criticized the fan for saying such things. Some fans mentioned how comments like these should stay in the fandom space and not be said out loud to the idols.

Moreover, the majority sentiment was how improper it was to say that, or anything similar, to anyone. They discussed how if the roles were reversed, the person in the fancall would have been straightaway criticized for harassment.

Take a look at some of the fans’ comments regarding the fancall below:

nina seeing ATEEZ D-34/35 @ddeonghwanina The double standard is appalling I’m so angry now you have no idea, here’s translation The double standard is appalling I’m so angry now you have no idea, here’s translation https://t.co/7vTZLVTver

kelsey | atz comeback! @auroustaeil between that san and yunho fancall, y'all gotta start screening these people or something. better yet kq let me do it, i'll hang those calls up so fast the second it gets weird between that san and yunho fancall, y'all gotta start screening these people or something. better yet kq let me do it, i'll hang those calls up so fast the second it gets weird

Narzara ~ SEEING ATEEZ 4/3/23 @naurzar @Anki82327366 @ddeonghwanina A girl on a fancall with Yunho told him she cant keep focus on him cause of his chest (it was barely visible) and one katiny qrt and critized her for being weird and then got ratioed by many katinys. some even telling them to kÿ$... @Anki82327366 @ddeonghwanina A girl on a fancall with Yunho told him she cant keep focus on him cause of his chest (it was barely visible) and one katiny qrt and critized her for being weird and then got ratioed by many katinys. some even telling them to kÿ$...

Navi • be the light, halazia @navi_inlove i just found out about the yunho fancall and i’m disgusted, appalled, and utterly shocked. i’m so sorry ateez these people don’t represent us. i really hope you know that real atiny definitely don’t do shit like this i just found out about the yunho fancall and i’m disgusted, appalled, and utterly shocked. i’m so sorry ateez these people don’t represent us. i really hope you know that real atiny definitely don’t do shit like this 😭😭😭😭

em ♡ IS SEEING ATEEZ @myansweryunho can’t believe what was said to yunho on that fancall, talk about stepping over the line. he looked so awkward ☹️ can’t believe what was said to yunho on that fancall, talk about stepping over the line. he looked so awkward ☹️

emily ☁️ @multixbean This is harassment it’s gross, i don’t understand why people think it’s okay to do this. They’re gonna be crying if they ever stop doing video calls because nasty creeps ruin shit. I feel so bad for Yunho :(( This is harassment it’s gross, i don’t understand why people think it’s okay to do this. They’re gonna be crying if they ever stop doing video calls because nasty creeps ruin shit. I feel so bad for Yunho :(( https://t.co/BkD2wK6cB5

Interestingly, after some time, the person in the fancall posted more clips from their video call as part of their defense.

"over my own happiness, yunho's happiness is more important. i really hope yunho is happy. it might seem cheesy but- "

"i hope yunho is happy. i hope you eat a lot of yummy food. i hope you can go about your activities well... things like that" 01｡｡ᰔ @01_YH323_ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/wCRELZGXYR op posted this in their defence :"over my own happiness, yunho's happiness is more important. i really hope yunho is happy. it might seem cheesy but- ""i hope yunho is happy. i hope you eat a lot of yummy food. i hope you can go about your activities well... things like that" twitter.com/01_yh323_/stat… op posted this in their defence :"over my own happiness, yunho's happiness is more important. i really hope yunho is happy. it might seem cheesy but- ""i hope yunho is happy. i hope you eat a lot of yummy food. i hope you can go about your activities well... things like that" twitter.com/01_yh323_/stat…

