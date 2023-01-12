“Why would you say that”: ATEEZ’s Yunho subjected to an inappropriate comment, fans call out the double standards

ATINYs, ATEEZ’s fandom, believe Yunho was subjected to an inappropriate comment that could have turned into a more serious issue had it been directed at a female idol.
The incident occurred during a fancall held on January 8, 2023. The eight-member group recently made a comeback with their first single album, SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS. As part of the promotions, members met many fans through fan video calls.
In the video call, Twitter user @01_YH323_ commented on Yunho’s deep v-neck outfit. The 23-year-old idol-actor looked charming in a gray suit and a choker. However, the fan commented on the idol’s slightly exposed chest by saying that they wanted to look at his face, but their eyes kept wandering off to another area.
ATINYs began raging at the fact that the comment could have turned into a controversy if the person on the receiving end had been a woman. Many voiced their frustration at the fan for making inappropriate and borderline s*xual comments at the ATEEZ member.
ATINYs furious over a fan making inappropriate comments to ATEEZ’s Yunho on a fancall
Fan video calls became more normalized in K-pop during the pandemic. As people couldn’t see their favorite idols in front of them since in-person fan events were canceled, entertainment agencies continued similar activities with online video calls. While some video calls have genuinely sweet moments, others can also turn into negative experiences.
The recent fancall on January 8, 2023, with ATEEZ’s Yunho shocked the fandom. A clip by Twitter user @01_YH323_ went viral in the fandom with over 60.4k views. The fan told the idol that it was hard concentrating on his face because their eyes kept going somewhere else.
Yunho looked visibly surprised by the comment, with the idol covering his mouth and his v-neck after reading the comment.
The clip went viral on Twitter as ATINYs called out the inappropriate remark and criticized the fan for saying such things. Some fans mentioned how comments like these should stay in the fandom space and not be said out loud to the idols.
Moreover, the majority sentiment was how improper it was to say that, or anything similar, to anyone. They discussed how if the roles were reversed, the person in the fancall would have been straightaway criticized for harassment.
Take a look at some of the fans’ comments regarding the fancall below:
Interestingly, after some time, the person in the fancall posted more clips from their video call as part of their defense.
Recent updates on ATEEZ
ATEEZ’s recent comeback with HALAZIA from the album SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS took fans deeper into the lore. The song charted in at least 25 regions in the No. 1 position on iTunes Top Albums chart. It even ranked first on the South Korean music chart Bugs’ real-time chart.
Aside from that, the group announced a European leg for THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL World Tour 2023. The HALAZIA group will perform at Amsterdam (February 10), Berlin (February 14), Brussels (February 18), London (February 22), Madrid (February 28), Copenhagen (March 4), and Paris (March 7).