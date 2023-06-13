What is Jon Hamm's Maggie Moore(s) all about? Release date, trailer, and more 

The highly anticipated dark comedy film Maggie Moore(s) is all set for its theatrical release on Friday, June 16, 2023. Its plot revolves around a small-town police chief in an isolated desert hamlet who is tasked with solving the murders of two ladies with the same name, Maggie Moore.

The official synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes reads:

"Police Chief Sanders unravels a web of small-town lies while investigating the bizarre murders of two women with the same name. He meets and quickly falls for Rita, a nosy neighbor who's eager to help solve the mystery."

The film is host to an incredibly talented star cast including Jon Hamm, Tina Fey, Nick Mohammed, and Micah Stoke, among many others. It is written by Paul Bernbaum and directed by John Slattery, with Cary Woods, Vincent Newman, Nancy Leopardi, Ross Kohn, Dan Reardon, and Santosh Govindaraju acting as the executive producers for the same.

Maggie Moore(s) promises to be a thrilling escapade for viewers

The official trailer of Maggie Moore(s) introduces the viewers to Jordan Sanders, a chief in a local town in Arizona where "nothing ever happens". Nonetheless, the quaint-looking town conceals horrifying secrets, as two women are murdered within two weeks. What is even more baffling about the two murder cases is that both women share the same name, Maggie Moore.

Sanders, sensing something bigger at play, embarks on a quest to uncover the mystery behind the murders. During his investigation into the case, the chief encounters Rita Grace, whom he later terms "Junior detective", as she helps him in solving the case. She apprises Sanders about the recently murdered Maggie's turbulent relationship with her husband and how she suspects him of the murder.

The film will also offer Jay Moore's (Maggie's husband) perspective, which promises to provide a new layer of intrigue. While one can never be sure who is actually the murderer in a murder mystery, fans have already put their bets on Jay. In the trailer, Jay could be seen hiring a hitman and telling him:

"My wife is threatening to go to the cops. I would like you to scare her off the idea."

In a shocking twist, however, it is revealed that the small town has two Maggie Moores, and the hitman may have ended up killing the wrong one. While fans have had mixed reviews on the trailer as they say that it has "revealed too much already", they are still anticipating some huge twists in the film that are sure to change the trajectory of the case.

More about Maggie Moore(s) cast

Tina Fey and Jon Hamm in Maggie Moore(s) (Image via Screen Media)

Maggie Moore(s) is host to a star-studded cast with award-winning actor Jon Hamm in the lead role of Jordan Sanders. The actor has already managed to garner global appreciation for his stunning performance in the film's trailer.

Hamm has previously starred in numerous films and television shows including Mad Men, Baby Driver, Tag, The Town, and the record-breaking film Top Gun: Maverick, among many others.

The film also stars comedian Tina Fey, who has certainly managed to turn heads with her exceptional performance. The actress continues to portray her wide acting range and is sure to deliver a beautiful performance in the upcoming drama thriller.

Fey has also previously starred in numerous acclaimed projects including 30 Rock, Mean Girls, This Is Where I Leave You, A Haunting in Venice, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Saturday Night Live, and Date Night, among many others.

The film also hosts numerous other actors essaying pivotal roles in the film including Nick Mohammed, Micah Stock, Mary Holland, Happy Anderson, Christopher Denham, and Tate Ellington.

Maggie Moore(s) will release in theaters on June 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes