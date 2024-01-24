What is Jon Stewart's net worth in 2024? Details explored as host returns to The Daily Show

Jon Stewart's name has become synonymous with The Daily Show, despite the late-night talk show featuring a wide array of personalities as hosts over the years. This is because Stewart hosted the show from 1999 to 2015, making him the longest-serving host on the show. The Daily Show recently announced that Jon Stewart is now set to make his part-time return.

The Daily Show has been a big topic of discussion ever since Trevor Noah left in 2022. Since then, the show has been airing without a permanent host. It has now been confirmed that Stewart will return as a host for the Monday night shows, beginning on February 12, 2024, as per People. The shows scheduled to air during the remainder of the week will be hosted by the correspondents.

The Daily Show has been a huge part of Stewart's career and the comedian and political commentator's net worth currently stands at $120 million, as per Wealthy Gorilla.

Jon Stewart reportedly earned $25 million yearly at the peak of his time on The Daily Show

Expand Tweet

Jon Stewart has been active in the entertainment industry for a very long time, which contributes significantly to his high net worth. Stewart is one of the most acclaimed comedians and hosts and has won 22 Primetime Emmy Awards, two Grammy Awards, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and other accolades during his decorated career.

The 61-year-old began his journey on The Daily Show in 1999, following which he rose to fame in the industry, becoming a global name in the process.

Expand Tweet

While his salary when he started working for The Daily Show is unclear, the host made as much as $25 million annually at the peak of his career on the show, which made him one of TV's highest-paid hosts at the time, as per a 2013 report by Variety.

This means that Stewart, who was also part of a variety of projects including The Jon Stewart Show and The Late Late Show with Tom Snyder, made most of his fortune from The Daily Show. Over the years, Stewart even also appeared in guest roles in films like Half-Baked and Big Daddy.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, in March 2005 Jon paid $5.8 million for a 6,000-square-foot apartment in New York City's TriBeCa. Just nine years later, he sold it for $17.5 million, making an astonishing profit in the process. He then went on to purchase a $3.8 million riverfront mansion in Red Bank, New Jersey and even bought a home next door for $3.2 million.

Expand Tweet

Some of his fortune also comes from his career as an author. He is well-known for his contributions to best-selling books including America (The Book): A Citizen's Guide to Democracy Inaction, which was published in 2004, and Earth (The Book): A Visitor's Guide to the Human Race, which released in 2010.

The host is now set to return to The Daily Show and as per People, the CEO of Showtime, Chris McCarthy said:

"We are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season."

With his return to the show after 2015, Jon Stewart's net worth is expected to increase in the coming years.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here