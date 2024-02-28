What did Jon Stewart say about Christians and Scientology? TV host shares his own ‘solutions for peace’

American comedian and writer Jon Stewart recently said that Christians could campaign for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and poked fun at Scientology on Monday's episode of The Daily Show.

During his monologue, the 61-year-old first criticized the United Nations and Gaza's neighbors Egypt and Saudi Arabia, for not aiding and supporting the refugees and civilians in the state. He then went on to say that there was "another player" who could help with a ceasefire, Christians, as per MSN. He quipped that Christianity was a "small religious start-up out of Bethlehem," and then cut to a clip of a sermon by televangelist John Hagee. He said,

"Jesus Christ is going to sweep over that battlefield and to annihilate that army of 200 million people. The blood will flow to the bridle of a horse."

The violent description of destroying people in Gaza leaves Jon quiet for a bit before he goes on with his speech. Jon's second suggestion was to "just ask God," who is right, in the wars, before highlighting the deity's "lack of communication" on the topic, as per Newsweek. He said,

"It's his house. He's the one who started all this, just ask God. He can tell us who is right. Is it the Jews? Is it the Muslims? Is it the Zoroastrians? If it's the Scientologists, a lot of us are going to have egg on our faces."

Scientology was invented by the American author L. Ron Hubbard as a set of beliefs and practices. It is variously called a cult, a business, a religion, or a scam, by different entities. Stewart quipped that maybe people were wrong to mock Scientologists, as per The Guardian.

Jon Stewart talks about Christians and Scientology while sharing his ‘solutions for peace’ during the Israel-Hamas war

Jon Stewart went on The Daily Show this Monday, February 26, 2024, to list various ways peace could be brought on in Palestine and Israel. He began by giving a comical disclaimer as various comedians and commentators have received backlash for speaking on the sensitive subject. He then added,

"This is an awful situation. We’re coming up on five months of a brutal bombing campaign brought on by a horrific massacre and hostage-taking, and we seem no closer to ending anything but the reign of a couple of Ivy League presidents."

The host went on to criticize Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, whose idea of peace was to continue bombing until Hamas is eliminated. So far Israel has killed more than 30,000 people in Gaza in retaliation for the October 7 attacks, as per CBS. Jon Stewart asked the leader,

"You’re planning to eliminate Hamas by destroying all of Gaza?"

Jon Stewart then spoke about Christians and how they could make a change if they called for a ceasefire, as per MSN. When he showed the clip where John Hagee spoke of the blood flowing up to the bridle of a horse, Jon quipped,

"Jesus Christ is going to sweep over that battlefield and to annihilate that army of 200 million people. The blood will flow to the bridle of a horse. I am not an equestrian expert, but if the blood goes all the way to the bridle, that's an enormous amount of blood, no? Unless we're talking about the mini horses. Because that's still, it's a lot of blood, but more manageable, and adorable."

Jon Stewart went on to say that the current plans for peace are only based around one group "going away," and said that is unlikely to happen, as per Newsweek.