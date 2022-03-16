What is Julia Child's net worth? Fortune explored ahead of The Julia Child Challenge premiere 

Food Network's upcoming cooking competition, The Julia Child Challenge, is set to premiere on March 14 at 9.00 pm as a tribute to American author and chef Julia Child. The show is named after the approval of the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and Culinary Arts. Famous as a chef, Child has made tremendous contributions to the food industry with her insightful cookbooks.

The upcoming show will have Antonio Lafaso as the head chef with a rotating panel of discriminating palates to the dinner table who will contribute to the decision-making process.

Everything you need to know about Julia Child

American chef, author, and television personality, Julia Child had a net worth of $50 million when she died in 2004. The California-born did not start her cooking journey until her thirties.

Initially, Julia worked as a copywriter but later attended Cordon Bleu cooking school in Paris. After this, she joined Le Cercle des Gourmettes, a women’s cooking club.

It was then that she started writing French cookbooks for Americans. In 1961, the chef made her author debut with Mastering the Art of French Cooking. Upon receiving massive success with her first book, Julia also started writing magazine articles and columns for The Boston Globe.

Some of her other cookbooks are The French Chef Cookbook, Baking with Julia, Julia's Menus For Special Occasions, Julia's Breakfasts, Lunches & Suppers, and Julia and Jacques Cooking at Home.

Her success as a culinary writer also got her own TV show, The French Chef, which ran for 10 seasons. She also starred on other reality cooking shows Dinner at Julia's, In Julia’s Kitchen with Master Chefs, Baking with Julia, and Julia & Jacques Cooking at Home.

Having received massive recognition for her cookbooks, she won Achievements in Educational Television – Individuals for The French Chef at the 1966 Emmy Awards.

The culinary enthusiast was also nominated in Special Classification of Outstanding Program and Individual Achievement – General Programming for The French Chef in 1972 and Outstanding Informational Series for In Julia's Kitchen with Master Chefs in 1994. Julia also won Outstanding Service Show Hosts for In Julia's Kitchen with MasterChefs in 1996 and Julia & Jacques Cooking at Home in the 2001 Daytime Emmys.

Apart from the Food Network, viewers can also watch the upcoming show on Discovery+ the same day as its release.

Edited by Sabika