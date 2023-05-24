What is Julio Torres' Problemista all about? Poster, what to expect, and more details revealed

Imagine walking the tightrope between the ordinary and the extraordinary, the familiar and the uncanny. This is the world of Problemista. Julio Torres, known for his ingenuity, takes on multiple roles as the writer, director, producer and actor of this remarkable comedy film. Released on March 13, 2023, at the SXSW premiere, this American feature has already captivated audiences with its unique blend of humor, drama, and insightful social commentary.

Problemista is a narrative tour de force that follows the life of Alejandro, an El Salvadoran immigrant aspiring to be a toy designer. Set in a world where the surreal is as common as the mundane, this film with Torres at its helm offers a unique, intriguing journey for its viewers.

Unveiling the enigmatic: Problemista plot and poster uncovered

Provincetown Film Society @ptownfilm



Don’t miss the Spotlight selection PROBLEMISTA, from the brilliant mind of our Next Wave Award recipient Julio Torres! Saturday, June 17, at bit.ly/piffproblemista “A comedic, surrealist fantasy that serves as an epic critique of capitalism.” — @DEADLINE Don’t miss the Spotlight selection PROBLEMISTA, from the brilliant mind of our Next Wave Award recipient Julio Torres! Saturday, June 17, at #PIFF25 “A comedic, surrealist fantasy that serves as an epic critique of capitalism.” — @DEADLINE Don’t miss the Spotlight selection PROBLEMISTA, from the brilliant mind of our Next Wave Award recipient Julio Torres! Saturday, June 17, at #PIFF25: bit.ly/piffproblemista https://t.co/JWmymO0U3H

The story revolves around Alejandro, a young man from El Salvador with dreams of becoming a toy designer. Fate, however, has different plans for him. After a failed attempt to join the Hasbro talent incubator program, Alejandro finds himself overseeing bodies at a human cryogenic freezing company to maintain his visa. Here, he meets Elizabeth, a widowed art critic who is fiercely protective of her late husband's legacy.

Their relationship evolves from a mere transactional one, based on necessity, to a deep and meaningful connection, as they navigate the challenges of life and art together.

In this world where the odd is ordinary, and the mundane is magical, the film promises to be a delightful journey through the life of an immigrant aspiring to make it big in the city of dreams, all the while battling the complexities of the U.S. immigration system and the often daunting office politics.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First poster for Julio Torres’ ‘PROBLEMISTA’.



Trailer releases tomorrow. First poster for Julio Torres’ ‘PROBLEMISTA’.Trailer releases tomorrow. https://t.co/9AMgdWCiz1

The film's official poster was recently unveiled on Twitter, sparking anticipation among moviegoers. The tweet from DiscussingFilm revealed the first look at the poster for Problemista, along with the exciting news that the trailer is set to release tomorrow.

Even without an accompanying image, the announcement itself is enough to pique the interest of viewers, adding to the growing anticipation for this enigmatic film.

Star-studded performances in Problemista

Problemista is brought to life by the multi-faceted Julio Torres, who pulls double duty as both the visionary behind the script and director, as well as the protagonist, Alejandro. He is joined by an impressive lineup of accomplished actors:

Tilda Swinton, as Elizabeth

RZA, as Bobby, Elizabeth's late husband

Isabella Rossellini, as narrator.

Greta Lee as Dalia and Catalina Saavedra as Dolores.

The film also boasts engaging performances by Spike Einbinder, Laith Nakil, and Larry Owens in key supporting roles.

The film is the result of a collaborative effort between Julio Torres, Emma Stone, Dave McCary, and Ali Herting, with Stone producing under her Fruit Tree banner. The esteemed A24 was also a key player in the film's development. Fredrik Wenzel's cinematography, Sara Shaw and Jacob Schulsinger's editing, and Robert Ouyang Rusli's score contribute to the film's overall appeal.

Problemista reshapes comedy, exploring themes of self-discovery, friendship, and immigration. Alejandro's journey isn't merely about a visa or an art show; it's about personal growth and resilience abroad.

This narrative instills a deeper appreciation for friendship and self-actualization while urging us to find the surreal in everyday life. As the trailer, revealing the release date, drops tomorrow, anticipation for Problemista grows.

Poll : 0 votes