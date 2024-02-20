What is Kali Reis ethnicity? True Detective actress race, nationality, and sports career explored 

Kali Reis, a professional boxer and actress, is talented in both sports and entertainment. She was born on August 24, 1986, in Providence, Rhode Island. She's of mixed ancestry.

Where is she from? True Detective actress Kali Reis' race and ethnicity explored

Actress Kali Reis is of Native American ancestry (Image via YouTube/Max, S4 trailer 1:00)

Kali Reis, from Providence, Rhode Island, plays the role of a detective in the hit TV show True Detective.

She's of mixed Cape Verdean and Native American ancestry. Reis ties in with her Native American ancestry, particularly when it concerns Cherokee, Nipmuc and Seaconke Wampanoag.

As the youngest of five siblings, she started to love boxing as a teenager and became the world champion in two weight classes. Although Reis is well known for her athletic accomplishments, she's also involved in cultural preservation and women's safety.

She continues to captivate audiences in the mystery series True Detective Season 4 as Evangeline Navarro.

True Detective actress Kali Reis had an illustrious sports career in boxing

Kali Reis had made a name for herself as a boxer before becoming an actress. She took her first steps into boxing early. Over the years, she climbed the ranks, and, in 2016, she was crowned the female WBC middleweight champion.

Between 2020 and 2022, she became the light welterweight champion, having the claim to the WBA, WBO and IBO female light welterweight titles. She challenged Cecilia Brækhus for the undisputed female welterweight title in 2018, where she demonstrated her ability to compete against the elite boxers.

Throughout her career, Reis has been a great defender of cultural preservation, being the voice of causes like the "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls" (MMIWG) campaign.

The transition from boxing to acting has cemented her essence of being a multifaceted talent, projecting resilience and empowerment inside as well as outside the ring.

Final thoughts

Reis plays Navarro in True Detective (Image via YouTube/Max, S4 trailer, 1:07)

The series is available for streaming on a variety of platforms for fans eager to learn more about her performance in True Detective Season 4.

