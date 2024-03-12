What is Kate Middleton’s diet? Everything Princess of Wales eats in a day

Kate Middleton is one of the most beloved members of the British royal family. As per the Q4 2023 YouGov Poll, she's the fourth most royal figure after Queen Elizabeth II, her husband Prince William and Princess Anne.

Middleton being fit and having an athletic figure adds to her popularity. Whatever she wears, she always looks elegant and classy. She is known for the "Kate effect," as whatever she wears gets sold out within hours. According to the Guardian, it started when Kate wore a blue Issa dress at her engagement photocall, which sold out in several countries within hours.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Sweden And Norway - Day 4 (Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images)

People have wondered how Kate is always in shape. Well, there is a fitness regime and healthy food rich in vitamins and essential minerals. In this article, we'll tell you about Kate's daily dietary choices.

As per Vogue, Kate Middleton, 42, starts her day with oatmeal or smoothies before a morning run and exercises. Hello! Magazine adds that Kate often cooks roast chicken for dinner as it is Prince's favorite dish. She also has a list of snacks and a good dessert.

Kate Middleton's diet during a day explored

As per Vogue, Kate Middleton starts her day with nutritious oats rich in iron, calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium, which aid her fitness routine. She runs every day and engages in core exercises daily. Hello! Magazine adds that Kate has a green smoothie blending kale, spirulina, matcha, spinach, romaine lettuce, coriander leaves, and blueberries for breakfast.

The Princess of Wales has always been enthusiastic about fitness. Per her website, Kate played tennis, hockey, and netball in high school. She was also captain of her swim team and also did athletics, particularly the high jump.

Kate Middleton playing tennis (Source: Getty)

At lunch, Kate prefers to have raw and organic food. Middleton eats raw fruits and vegetables so they don't lose their nutritional value, as that happens when cooked.

One of the dishes Kate loves is watermelon salad with avocado, onion, cucumber, and feta. While talking to Harpers Bazaar, Chef Raghu Dora echoed Kate's preference during her visit to India. He said that Kate prefers to have vegetarian food for lunch.

She also has vegetable kebabs, lentil curry, and Watermelon salad for lunch. A 2014 Daily Mail article says that Kate also likes to have sushi, tabbouleh, ceviche, and gazpacho at times.

The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Islington Community Garden (Photo by Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate has healthy snacks to maintain her energy throughout the day. Hello! Magazine adds that during her visits to various children's programs and hospitals, the Princess has shared that she has liked to have olives and papaya since childhood.

Harpers Bazaar notes that Kate was also seen having popcorn during the royal tour of Canada and the USA in 2014.

Kate Middleton's dinner: From roast chicken to pasta

While Kate Middleton has plant-based food daily, she has traditional English dishes for dinner. Vogue says that Kate often cooks Prince William's favorite, roast chicken.

Further, Kate also involves her children in cooking dishes. She makes pizza, pasta, and cakes with her children. Harpers Bazaar reports that Middleton also makes sushi options like wild geoduck sashimi and jack mackerel sashimi.

The Duke And The Duchess Of Cambridge Undertake Engagements In London (Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Hello! Magazine adds that Kate likes having spicy food, unlike her husband. Before the royal tour to Pakistan in 2019, during a visit to Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, Middleton shared that she usually reduces the spice level in the homemade curries she prepares for her children. She also added that Charlotte enjoys the heat.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Birmingham (Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

After dinner, Kate likes to have British sticky toffee pudding for dessert. In an interview with People, Chef Rody Warot said:

"Kate is always discreet and has always complimented the dishes with great kindness... For dessert, her favourite is sticky toffee pudding. It’s moist and spongy."

Harpers Bazaar also reported that Kate likes to have gin and tonic, courtesy of Prince William, as their evening winds down once the children are asleep.