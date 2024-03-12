What was Kate Middleton’s net worth before marriage? Details explored

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales married Prince William in 2011. After her marriage, Kate has had a royal life. Since then, Kate Middleton has been engaging in royal duties by supporting charitable endeavors.

Kate's married to William, who is first in line to the British throne. Once William ascends to the throne, Kate will hold the title of Queen. As per Marlene Koenig in Town and Country Magazine, if the Princess of Wales outlives her husband, Prince William, she will become the Queen Mother when Prince George becomes the King.

The Royal Family Attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service in 2023 (Source: Getty)

According to Forbes, the Royal family's net worth is $88 billion. However, people have wondered about Kate's life before she married William.

Kate, often termed an "outsider" in the royal family had a net worth of at least $7 million and could be as high as $10 million, as per Time. All thanks to the business Kate's parents started Party Pieces, a party planning company in 1987.

Kate's family also has Middleton's family trust fund

As per her website, Kate was born in Berkshire to Michael and Carole Middleton in 1982. She's the eldest daughter of her parents. She has two siblings, Pippa and James who were born in 1984 and 1987, respectively.

Kate's net worth came from the business Michael and Carole owned Party Pieces. Kate also inherited a trust fund from her Middleton ancestors.

Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton, Catherine, Princess of Wales's parents (Source: Getty)

After her studies at the University of St. Andrews, Kate Middleton worked at her parents' company for some time. Business Insider revealed Kate's involvement in the company started in her youth as a model. She also designed and produced catalogs alongside roles in marketing and photography, as per Bussiness Money.

One of her colleagues talked to Sheknows and said:

"Everybody thinks of her now as a mother and future queen — whatever that means. But she’s got a shrewd eye for profit and a very hard head on her shoulders."

Further, in an interview with SheerLuxe, Carole added that Kate started the company's first birthday and first baby category. This points to Kate having a significant share in the family's venture.

As per Cosmopolitan, while working in London, Kate resided in a Chelsea apartment worth $1.4 million with her sister Pippa. In 2002, the Middletons reportedly bought the flat for them, as per Hello.

The Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton (Photo by Kin Cheung - Pool/Getty Images)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, a trust fund set up by Middletons more than a century ago has benefited the family's several generations. Kate Middleton also worked as an assistant accessories buyer at Jigsaw, a fashion chain after college. That's not all. Therefore, Kate Middleton's net worth before marriage, as per Time, ranges from $7 million to $10 million.

Carole got the idea of Party Pieces at Kate Middleton's 5th birthday

In 1987, as per Standard, Carole couldn't find the paper plates she was looking for on Kate's fifth birthday. She decided to start the business when she realized that many others would have faced the issue. Initially, she promoted the business through flyers at her daughters' playgroup. She built party bags and trinkets for children whereas Michael built the packing benches. In an interview with Sheerluxe, Carole said:

"My husband and I were young and a little inexperienced, but very enthusiastic, so we didn’t worry too much. We took any early setbacks in our stride and had a lot of fun building the business together. When Michael and I first started Party Pieces, we did everything ourselves. Taking orders, filling boxes and sometimes making the deliveries."

The business took off in some time. Michael who was working in British Airlines left his job to work full time, a year later. The advent of the Internet further helped the business. At the time of Kate's marriage, the business was valued around $30 million. In 2018, Hello! reported that the business was worth $40 million.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Hereford (Photo by David Rose - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate's husband Prince William, on the other hand, has a higher net worth. According to Business Insider, it is at least $25 million and could be as high as $40 million. This is because Prince William and Prince Harry inherited Princess Diana's fortune after her death, as reported by Bussiness Insider.

Kate Middleton's life before her marriage wasn't Cinderella associated with commoners marrying into the royal family. Kate led a life that was both relatable and somewhat privileged.