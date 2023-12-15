What does Kevin Stitt’s newly signed executive order entail? Details explored as netizens support Oklahoma Governor’s latest venture

On Wednesday, December 13, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order that effectively prohibited the use of state funds, properties, and services towards Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives within state agencies and public higher education institutions across the state of Oklahoma. The order also asked agencies and institutes for a review of their operations.

Netizens were quite pleased with Governor Kevin Stitt's executive order. Many social media users applauded the governor for his executive order and declared that the rest of the country should follow suit.

Kevin Stitt's monumental executive order effectively shuts down DEI

Executive Order 2023-31, signed by the Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt, had vast implications for all Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs and initiatives within the state of Oklahoma. The governor declared that the state was going to "encourage equal opportunity" rather than "promising equal outcomes." The governor declared:

"Encouraging our workforce, economy, and education systems to flourish means shifting focus away from exclusivity and discrimination, and toward opportunity and merit."

He further stated:

"We’re taking politics out of education and focusing on preparing students for the workforce."

According to the newly signed order, state agencies and higher educational institutions in Oklahoma would have to initiate a review of the positions, departments, activities, procedures, and programs of DEI within their institutions. This was to eliminate "non-critical personnel."

The official executive order detailed that state funds, property, or resources would not be used for six specific things. These include the support of diversity programs, positions, activities, and initiatives, among other things, that "grant preferential treatment" based on identity specifics like race, color, s*x, ethnicity, or national origin.

State funds, property, or resources will also not be used to mandate people to participate in education, activities, training, or procedures that grant preferences based on one person's identity specifics over another's. State assets won't be used to mandate people to "swear, certify, or agree to any loyalty oath that favors or prefers" one person's aforementioned identity specifics over another's.

State assets will not be allocated to mandate anyone to "certify or declare" adherence to any specific "political, philosophical, religious, or other ideological viewpoint." State assets will not be provided for an employment institution to mandate a diversity, equity, and inclusion statement from applicants or give preferential consideration based on the parameters of the same.

Finally, state assets will also not be allocated to "mandate any person to disclose their pronouns." Governor Stitt declared in a tweet:

All executive state agencies are expected to be fully compliant with the new order by May 31, 2024.

Netizens applaud the order amidst opposition from the University of Oklahoma

A large portion of netizens were extremely happy with Kevin Stitt's executive order. Social media users applauded the decision and hoped that other states would soon follow suit. Many alleged that DEI and Critical Race Theory (CRT) were racist.

Despite the strong reception online, there were still organizations that were concerned about Kevin Stitt's order. The University of Oklahoma president, Joseph Harroz Jr., stated that the news evoked "deep concern and uncertainty about the future." He claimed that this was a "step backward."

Joseph Harroz Jr. proclaimed that the university would continue to offer "access and opportunity" for all who have the "talent and tenacity to succeed."