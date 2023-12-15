“Either remembering Joey or auditioning new drummers”: Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan's cryptic Instagram post sparks speculations online 

Shawn “Clown” Crahan is best known for being the co-founder and percussionist of the heavy metal band Slipknot. On December 13, 2023, the American musician posted a cryptic photo of a mask without any caption or other details. The mask in the photo seems to be an off-white blue mask with gothic streaks.

Since then, the photo's release has generated conjecture on social media, as demonstrated by the response on Reddit below, which said the co-founder was either considering new drummers for Slipknot or paying tribute to Joey Jordison, the band's original drummer who passed away in 2021.

Netizens were quick to react to Shawn “Clown” Crahan's mask photo. As the percussionist has turned off the comments on his original Instagram post, fans and netizens turned to Reddit to express their feelings on the matter.

Some speculated that the co-founder of the band was hinting to fans that the band members will wear their 1999 masks for the upcoming anniversary tour, which is scheduled to start in late 2024.

Others suggested that the mask hinted the band would attempt to bring Joey Jordison back in the form of an AI Hologram or holographic video suggestion. Some, however, felt that Crahan was simply paying tribute to the late drummer.

Joey Jordison died on July 26, 2021 in his bed at the age of just 46. The drummer was struggling with transverse myelitis, a severe inflammation of the spinal cord that can lead to paralysis.

Jordison's death made Crahan the last surviving member of the original Slipknot lineup, a fact he commented upon in an exclusive interview with The Independent on September 30, 2022, stating:

"It’s pretty heavy. I wear certain shoes. Not only can you not wear these shoes, but you don’t want to wear them. You don’t even want to see the shoes."

Crahan continued:

"I try not to tell people about it because it sounds like I’m bi***ing, and I wouldn’t blame them for thinking that since I’m in Slipknot and get to do what I get to do; I am blessed. I am thankful. All I’m saying is I have some shoes that I have to wear that are not always very comfortable."

Shawn “Clown” Crahan was born on September 64, 1969, and started his career with the band Heads on the Wall and One Cup of Fat. Soon after leaving his early band efforts, the percussionist formed The Slipknot alongside Joey Jordison and other founders.

Slipknot remains Shawn “Clown” Crahan's most successful project to date, with the band achieving major success with their fourth studio album, All Hope Is Gone, which was released on August 26, 2008. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Aside from Slipknot, the percussionist is also known for his work with bands such as To My Surprise and Dirty Little Rabbits. The percussionist also has guest appearances with bands such as Suicide Silence and Hooverphonic.