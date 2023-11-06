 When did Jay Weinberg join Slipknot? Career explored as drummer parts ways with the band 

Jay Weinberg has left the band Slipknot after ten years of being the band's drummer. Weinberg joined the band to replace their original drummer, Joey Jordison, in 2013. His departure from the band was announced via a statement on their official website, which stated:

"We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years, No one can ever replace Joey Jordison’s original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey’s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it."

The statement continued:

"But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds."

The message from Slipknot on its official website remains the sole official statement regarding the departure of Jay Weinberg from the band. No statement has been released by Weinberg on the departure.

Jay Weinberg's career with Slipknot

Jay Weinberg joined Slipknot in 2013 after the departure of the band's original drummer, Joey Jordison. In an exclusive interview with SJC Custom Drums in June 2019, the drummer elaborated on his joining Slipknot, stating:

"My manager, who managed this band I used to be in, calls me and says, ‘What are you doing? I have something, and I think you’d wanna do it. Can you just trust me and get out here to LA?’ Without hesitation I was just like, ‘Yeah! Okay… I can do that.’ I didn’t know what it was for, but I knew if someone was asking me to come and play drums on something..."

The drummer continued:

"I go out there and go to this studio, and they’re like, ‘Alright, there’s a drum set. We’ll bring in Slipknot in, like, 20 minutes. That cool?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah… okay, that’s cool. Just from going on muscle memory from when I was, like, 14 or 15 in my shed, we played about 20 Slipknot songs. And it was like, ‘Alright man, if you want this then it’s yours.’”

The drummer's first album with Slipknot was their fifth studio album, .5: The Gray Chapter, which was released on October 17, 2014. The album was a major chart success, peaking as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Swiss, Japanese, Canadian, and Australian album charts.

The drummer subsequently worked with the band to release their live album, Day of the Gusano, on October 20, 2017. The album peaked at number 25 on the German studio album and at number 39 on the Hungarian studio album, respectively.

Slipknot and Jay Weinberg subsequently released their third project and the band's sixth studio album, We Are Not Your Kind, on August 9, 2019. The gold-certified album was a chart-topper on several major album charts, including Australian, Belgian, Canadian, Finnish, Irish, UK, and Billboard 200 album charts.

The drummer and Slipknot released their last project together in the form of the band's seventh studio album, The End, So Far. The album, which was released on September 30, 2022, peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian, Croatian, Greek, Swiss, UK, and Billboard 200 album charts.

Jay Weinberg also worked with the band on the non-album single All Out Life, which was released on October 31, 2018. Aside from Slipknot, he has also worked with bands such as The Reveling, Madball, Against Me, and Hesitation Wounds.