What was Kiely Rodni’s cause of death? Coroner releases new autopsy report  

Investigations concerning the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, the California girl who went missing for two weeks before her body was discovered, confirmed that the young girl had drowned in a waterlogged vehicle in a Prosser Reservoir.

According to autopsy results revealed on Thursday, October 13, there is no indication of foul play.

No foul play was involved in Kiely Rodni's death

16-year-old Kiely Rodni's autopsy report, which was released by the Coroner's Division of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, states:

"This ruling is based on the pathologist's finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest she was the victim of foul play."

Kiely Rodni was last seen leaving a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, on Saturday, August 6, according to California authorities.

During the investigation into Kiely Rodni's death, the Placer County Sheriff's Office suspected that she might have been kidnapped in the early hours of Saturday due to the fact that her silver Honda CRV was also missing. After spending days looking for her, Rodni's remains and vehicle were found in a Prosser Reservoir on August 21, 2022.

Rodni's demise left friends and family devastated

According to sources, Kiely's mother, Lindsay Nieman-Rodni, was notified by her daughter around midnight that she would be leaving the party in around 45 minutes. Lindsay Nieman-Rodni, while speaking about her daughter's disappearance, later said:

"We just want her home. We're so scared and we miss her so much and we love her so much."

Additionally, her boyfriend Jagger Westfall, 18, uploaded a touching video to his Instagram account remembering Kiely. The video's caption states,

“You were my entire world and you always will be. I will never love someone the way I loved you. I missed you even when I was holding you in my arms. I could never get enough of you. I promised I would be with you until the end and I was serious."

He was devastated when officials disclosed that Rodni's 2013 Honda CRV and purported body were discovered close to a local reservoir. The 18-year-old said:

“It f***king hurts. This was an insanely f***ked up situation and still is insanely f***ked up. I still don’t know how to process it and I don’t think I’m ever going to be able to process it. I know it f***king hurts and I know it hurts all of you."

Reportedly, numerous law enforcement organizations sent hundreds of officers to explore the reservoir on land, by air, and with underwater dive teams as part of the search for the late Kiely Rodni.

