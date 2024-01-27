What are Legging Legs on TikTok? Dangers of thigh gap obsession explained as newest toxic TikTok trend emerges 

The new fashion trend of 'Legging Legs' has been shared on TikTok by Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The latest internet trend does not seem to be much different than the obsession with ‘thigh gap’ several millennials had in the past. As the craze takes over the internet, critics have explained that it can act as a catalyst for eating disorders and other mental health issues.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses body dysmorphia and eating disorders. Reader’s discretion is advised.

As per The Post, the Legging Legs hashtag has amassed over 33 million views on TikTok. In several videos, many have shown off their slim physique by wearing leggings. It appears as if the trend requires one to look conventionally good in yoga pants by showing off one’s thigh gap.

Several netizens claimed that the latest trend is simply the ‘thigh gap,' repackaged to suit the new generation.

Social media user @cadencef.1629 was one of the many who took to the internet to claim that she aspired to have legging legs; however, the sport she participated in required her to have built legs. Her video shared on YouTube read:

“When you’ve always wanted legging legs but your sport requires you to have big and strong legs.”

Luckily, several other netizens have noted that the latest trend is immensely disturbing and can potentially lead to body dysmorphia and eating disorders. They have since taken to the internet to express their disdain over the same.

“These trends have to stop”: Netizens take to the internet to criticize the Legging Legs social media craze

X user @artistfuly was one of the many who took to the social networking site to criticize the craze going viral online. They also encouraged their followers to wear whatever makes them comfortable by saying:

“"Legging legs." No. We are not doing this. These trends have to stop. If you have legs, you have legging legs. Wear what you want. Wear what makes you happy and comfortable.”

TikTok user @notsophiesilva went viral on the social networking site by amassing over two million followers with her video that dissed the latest trend. She said in the 25-second clip:

“Legging Legs are just the glorified version of the 2014 Tumblr thigh gap that literally annihilated the mental health of every single young woman who was in middle school at that time. So like, let’s not do that again. Let’s not go back there. If you want to wear leggings, wear leggings, your legs look beautiful in them no matter what. Leggings are leggings. Legs are legs. We don’t need to have a certain leggings leg. My brain can’t do this. No.”

TikTok user @sarahklait also took to the video-sharing platform to reveal that another version of Legging Legs was “tank top arms,” which would refer to one having the ideal-sized arms. Speaking about the two trends, the netizen claimed that those who are worried about meeting these beauty standards must stay away from social media platforms and “go outside.”

Other netizens also took to the internet to express shock over the latest trend and advise many to steer away from it by saying:

According to the American Psychological Association, 20% of teens have considered su*cide, and the rate of eating disorders has reportedly doubled in recent years. It appears as if trends like the one mentioned above can only contribute to the same.

According to The Post, young girls between the ages of six and 10 worry about their weight, and by the time they are at least 14 years old, 70% of them actively try to lose weight, with 12% of them developing eating disorders.

Media giants such as Meta have taken measures to crack down on posts that promote eating disorders in any manner in recent months. It seems like the latest trends are something social media platforms must be cautious about and take action against immediately.

