What did Leslye Torrence do? Charges explored as video shows North Carolina daycare owner hurling toddlers inside her car

The director of a daycare in east Charlotte is facing six child abuse charges after state officials closed down the center in February. Leslye Torrence, 42, who served as the director of Midwood Learning Academy on Central Avenue, was arrested on Friday, March 8, and charged with six counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

The charges stem from an alarming incident captured in a viral video that circulated online as reported by WCNC Charlotte. The footage depicted a toddler being recklessly thrown across the laps of other unbuckled children inside a moving vehicle.

According to warrants, Torrence "created a substantial risk by transporting the victim in a vehicle without a car seat or seatbelt and the rear driver’s side door left open while the vehicle was in motion."

Torrence, also known as Leslye Denise Torrence, was issued a $60,000 bond. She was released on Saturday, March 9, as per the Mecklenburg County inmate page.

This incident has sparked outrage and raised serious concerns about the safety protocols at Midwood Learning Academy and the well-being of the children under its care.

Daycare director faces charges after child safety violations

Leslye Torrence, the director of Midwood Learning Academy in Charlotte, has faced severe consequences for her reckless actions, driving children around without car seats or seat belts, according to court records.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Child Development and Early Education took decisive action by suspending Midwood Learning Academy's license after discovering these alarming practices in February.

Court records reveal that Torrence not only violated basic safety measures but also endangered the lives of the children under her care. The suspension of Midwood Learning Academy's license underscores the severity of the situation and the urgent need for intervention.

In addition to these revelations, a Charlotte family, choosing to remain anonymous, disclosed their concerns after a photo surfaced, depicting kids piling into a car without proper car seats. One parent expressed:

"The kids were playing completely unsupervised on this playground."

Despite initial reports suggesting unsupervised children at play, further details reveal that two adults were, in fact, watching the children from a car. The situation escalated when the children were called back, and a confrontation ensued, prompting the involved car to attempt a speedy getaway.

A concerned parent expressed shock at the scene, emphasizing the lack of proper safety measures for the children, saying:

"My daughter is laying across the lap of other kids that don’t have seat belts, about to fall out. It’s just unfathomable."

WCNC Charlotte interviewed one of the daycare owners, who mentioned that the closure only impacts their preschool building. While acknowledging the unfortunate situation, she assured that they are collaborating with the state to address any identified issues and apologized to the parents affected.

However, WBTV's investigation revealed that despite the state's emergency action, Midwood Learning Academy continues to operate. The daycare operates out of two adjacent buildings on Central Avenue, each with separate licenses. Notably, only one of these licenses has been suspended, according to the state's records.

As the situation unfolds, questions arise about the regulatory oversight of daycare centers and the need for comprehensive safety measures to protect the well-being of the children in their care.

Meanwhile, Leslye Torrence, the daycare director, faces charges and a $60,000 bond. Reports from WCNC indicate that Leslye Torrence's next court appearance is scheduled for April 9.