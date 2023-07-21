What does 'list of names' on TikTok mean? Viral code game explained

A new trend has been taking over TikTok and the TikTokers, called the “list of names” trend, where users are seen creating bizarre videos. In the video, the TikTokers use a “list of names” to send a secret message to their romantic partners or anyone they wish to. This viral trend has become super popular as it allows social media users to acknowledge their relationship and send messages secretly in a hidden manner.

To participate in this trend, TikTokers need to create a video with a number in the list of names, which will be the secret message to their partner. The number in the list of names usually stands for a name, which is then used to pass on a message to a loved one discreetly. The only challenge with this trend is that these numbers and lists are scattered across the platform, and hence, finding them can be a bit of a task.

The names included with numbers are Sophia (1), Isabelle (2), Emma (3), Olivia (4), and so on. At the same time, a separate list that has the names of the boys. Once a person has this list, all they need to do is add the number of the name to any of their TikTok photos.

A new trend takes over TikTok which has created a buzz on social media. (Image via TikTok)

Since there is no original list of names, netizens can create their own list if they don't find the name they are looking for

While this trend has become super popular, many social media users face the issue of not finding the names they have been looking for. Hence, this trend offers the flexibility of making their own names list. The only catch here is that the users now have to add the list and number of any of their TikToks or pictures on social media.

Emily ♡ @eemmily03 That trend on tiktok going around w the list of guys names and then the girls posting their bfs IS MAKING ME FEEL SO SINGLE

Thanks to the trend, the comment section under these videos is flooded with numbers posted by social media users trying to tell their loved ones they are thinking of them. Most lists on the platform have a mix of both popular and common names, so participating in the trend is easy.

Additionally, there are several lists already available on the search engine Google. Users can find the names of their loved ones along with the number which is to be posted on the video.

While the videos are making their way across social media platforms, the trend is also incomplete without a song. The song that every TikToker is using for the video on this trend is Never Felt So Alone by Labyrinth.

Social media users are also finding the trend on the app perplexing. Many are confused as they are relating the list of names trend with the baby names trend that was also quite popular. However, it involved users choosing top baby names, which is vastly different from the list of names trend.

All that being said, social media users cannot stop discussing the trend and many find it incredibly fun and cute. Netizens think it's cute that they get to pass on messages to their loved ones without revealing the message publicly.

As mentioned earlier, the trend has become super popular on social media and has garnered millions of views in just a short span.