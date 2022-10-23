What is Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s net worth? DWTS choreographer's fortune explored as he’s set to participate in Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars

DWTS (Dancing With the Stars) choreographer Maksim Chmerkovskiy is all set to try his hands at magic on Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars. He has a net worth of $8 million.

The renowned Ukrainian choreographer participated in various competitions before appearing on DWTS. Chmerkovskiy competed on DWTS for fifteen seasons.

On Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars, Maksim and other contestants will be “tasked with mastering three major categories of magic which they perform in front of a panel of three judges.”

Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars contestant Maksim Chmerkovskiy is a Latin–ballroom dance champion

Maksim "Maks" Aleksandrovich Chmerkovskiy is a Ukrainian Latin-ballroom dance champion, Broadway performer, instructor, and actor.

Maks was born in January 17, 1980 in Odessa, Ukraine, which was part of the Soviet Union at the time. His father, Aleksandr, is Jewish and his mother, Larisa, is Christian. His younger brother, Valentin, is also a professional dancer.

Maks began dancing after his parents enrolled him in a school of aesthetic education when he was 4. He later began competing in dance competitions, winning numerous prizes.

The 42-year-old choreographer then moved to Brooklyn, New York, in 1994 with his family at the age of 14. There, he worked at a local Russian restaurant and began entering himself in dancing competitions as a way to earn money.

At 16, he helped his father open a youth-oriented dance studio, Rising Stars Dance Academy, in Saddle Brook, New Jersey. He made a major breakthrough as a dance instructor in 2001 when he coached his brother and his partner, Diana, to become the first U.S. dance pair to win a world junior championship.

After that, there was no looking back for the talented artist. He competed in the “International Latin category, where he ranked second in the U.S. and seventh in the world among professional international Latin dancers,” as per his official website.

He went on to win various competitions between 2003 and 2005, including the Manhattan Dancesport Professional, La Classique du Quebec, and the Philadelphia Dancesport Festival, among others.

He then joined the cast of DWTS in season 2, where he was partnered with actress Tia Carrere and came in sixth place in the competition. He participated till season 5 and decided not to return to the show in the sixth season as he was too stressed.

However, he returned to the competion in season 7 in 2008. He was then absent from season 16 and 17 but returned for season 18, winning the show in 2014 with partner Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis. He finally announced his departure from DWTS in April 2018.

Chmerkovskiy married Peta Murgatroyd in 2017. She is also a professional dancer on DWTS. The couple share a son.

Apart from DWTS, he has appeared on various other shows such as General Hospital, the Netflix series Fuller House, and Broadway productions of dance shows Burn the Floor, and Forever Tango.

About Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars

Professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd's husband is now all set to try his hand at magic on Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars.

In the show, judges Criss Angel, Loni Love and Lance Burton will score his performances and if he scores the highest in the episode, he will win the "coveted Golden Wand.” The synopsis of the show reads:

"In each episode of CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS, two celebrities train with Criss and learn his award-winning, revolutionary magic to compete and create a mind-blowing series of magic performances."

Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars began airing on CW on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT.

Poll : 0 votes