What did Mashenka Reid do? 911 call explored as Nevada teenager arrested in domestic massacre

17-year-old Mashenka Reid was accused of allegedly murdering her father and brother, on February 9, Friday. She reportedly called the cops and told them what she had done. While speaking to the 911 dispatcher, she said she killed her brother and her father since she "couldn't control the urge to kill somebody," as per News 4.

Both the victims were rushed to the hospital and were pronounced dead at around 4:30 pm local time. Law enforcement officials have not yet revealed the victims' identities as of this writing. Mashenka Reid faces multiple charges including two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Nevada teen Mashenka Reid allegedly killed two people with a Walther PPS gun

On Friday, at about 4:17 pm local time, authorities responded to an apartment on Silver State Parkway in the North Valleys neighborhood of Reno, as per 2 News Nevada. This came after Mashenka Reid called 911, and according to court records accessed by News 4, she said:

"I just couldn’t resist the urge to kill somebody."

She further mentioned on the 911 call:

"I shot my dad. I shot my brother. My brother is dead."

Upon their arrival, officials discovered the suspect and the two victims. Police stated that Reid's brother, who was about four or five years old, was shot in the head and found on the couch in the living room. The other victim's body was reportedly found in the garage.

The officer who later interviewed the suspect revealed that she shared some details about the shooting. Reid reportedly asked her dad to go to the store to buy ingredients to make pizza at home as she wanted to prepare to use the Walther PPS gun. The father allegedly taught her how to use it a year or two ago.

Reid then used the internet to look for information on how to deactivate the safety and load the gone. She then reportedly shot her father as he entered the garage. She then went into the room in which her younger brother was and allegedly shot him in the head, as per Mirror.

Apart from the two victims, cops also found Reid's younger sister locked in a room. The Reno Gazette Journal accessed a police report, which stated that when Mashenka Reid was asked what she would have done if she had gotten into her sister's room, she stated that she would have either shot or stabbed her. The suspect reportedly had a knife that she hid in the dryer, and was allegedly going to use it later.

When asked, Reid also allegedly told cops that she had dropped her weapon, a Walther PPS gun, in the house.

Authorities have charged her with two counts of open murder and an additional count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon in connection to the double murders. The identities of the victims have not been revealed by authorities as of this writing.

Mashenka Reid's bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday, February 15, 2024. The case is an ongoing investigation and additional details about the same are currently awaited.

